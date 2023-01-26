Read full article on original website
Airlines raising requirements for frequent flyer point systems
Some airlines are raising the requirements for passengers to achieve “elite” status for their point systems back to pre-pandemic levels. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on the changes to the frequent flyer programs.Jan. 31, 2023.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
I spent $800 for a roomette on a 57-hour Amtrak trip. It gave me a taste of luxury travel — and I don't want to go back to coach.
After a lifetime of traveling in coach, the three-day Amtrak trip from Montana to New York City was the closest I've ever been to first-class.
Southern ice storm prompts cancellations of more than 800 flights
An ice storm sweeping over parts of the southern U.S. has prompted the cancellations of about 865 domestic flights over the past 24 hours, according to the flight-tracking group FlightAware.com — adding to the seemingly continuous toll of disruptions that has hit flyers over the past year. The storm...
