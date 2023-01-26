Sonora, CA – A surprise for a Phoenix Lake area resident last night as a security camera captured a cougar strolling by his home. The neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, wanted to make sure his neighbors were alerted, so he reached out to Clarke Broadcasting to get the word out. He says the video was taken around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the Sonora Meadows area along Westwood Circle, near Creekside Drive, between Phoenix Lake Road and Highway 108. The video shows a large mountain lion passing right by a door to his home and casually walking into the darkness.

