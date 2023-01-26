Read full article on original website
Tierney, Elizabeth
Elizabeth Lee Ellin Tierney, born May 18, 1955 in Inglewood, California passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. Cremation is planned with Scattering in the Pacific Ocean. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 01/23/2023. Age: 67. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Petter, John
John Douglas Petter, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 42 years, Ann, and survived by his daughters, Libby Zaine and Michelle Petter. He had two grandchildren, John and Kate, whom he loved very much. He also left behind his partner of 10 years, Pat Pauch.
Mountain Lion Spotted In Phoenix Lake Area
Sonora, CA – A surprise for a Phoenix Lake area resident last night as a security camera captured a cougar strolling by his home. The neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, wanted to make sure his neighbors were alerted, so he reached out to Clarke Broadcasting to get the word out. He says the video was taken around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the Sonora Meadows area along Westwood Circle, near Creekside Drive, between Phoenix Lake Road and Highway 108. The video shows a large mountain lion passing right by a door to his home and casually walking into the darkness.
Calaveras State Highway Enhancement Survey To End Soon
Calaveras, CA – Caltrans is partnering with Calaveras County and the City of Angels Camp to build eye-catching gateway monuments and wayfinding signs at key locations along state highways in Calaveras County. This comprehensive gateway signage program will cover 22 locations in seven communities, including Angels Camp, Arnold, Copperopolis,...
District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell
Mother Lode Views featured District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor, Ryan Campbell. It is the final episode in our series featuring the individual board members. It is a chance to hear about projects specific to their district, and where they stand on county-wide issues up for debate. District Two covers the...
Two Sus Scrofa Domesticus Available For Adoption At Calaveras Shelter
San Andera, CA – Two potbellied pigs are not the typical pets thought of when adopting a pet from a shelter, but they still need a forever home. Meet Dolly and Dexter, picture to the right, that are currently residing at the shelter. Dolly has been in the shelter for two weeks after she was confiscated from her owner for cruelty, according to shelter officials. Dexter arrived about a month and a half ago after animal control received repeated reports of him wandering into neighbors’ yards.
Drought Conditions Notably Lessening In Mother Lode
Sonora, CA — A couple of months ago, the US Drought Monitor labeled nearly half of California as being in a state of “extreme” or “exceptional” drought. Following the string of atmospheric rivers in late December and early January, none of California is now in the two top categories.
Two Injured In Calaveras Crash, Including Child
Valley Springs, CA — Two people were hurt in a crash early Saturday morning after a vehicle hit a tree on Highway 26 near Lower Double Springs Road. The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that the two, including a small child, had serious injuries. They are from the Stockton area. They were transported to a trauma center in the central valley. An air ambulance was requested, but it could not respond due to the heavy fog. No additional information is immediately available.
One Regional Highway Has Already Reopened And Another Could Today
Mariposa County, CA – Caltrans has reopened one regional highway and hopes to do the same for another today after both were damaged during the recent storms. A rockslide last week temporarily closed Highway 140 to Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County, as earlier detailed here. With crews having the roadway nearly cleared and repaired, Caltrans reports it could open this afternoon. Currently, it is open to one-way traffic through Briceburg in Mariposa County.
Mariposa County Delays Opening Government Offices
Mariposa, CA — Due to icy roadways, Mariposa County reports that all county government offices will be closed until 10am this morning. The move was made out of an abundance of caution. Meanwhile, government offices, and all schools, in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties are running on schedule. Also of...
Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.
Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
