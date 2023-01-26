ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

KRQE News 13

In Iowa, potential 2024 GOP Trump challengers quiet for now

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — By this time four years ago, at least a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls eager to make their case against Donald Trump had either visited Iowa or announced plans to soon visit the leadoff voting state ahead of the 2020 election. Iowa’s campaign landscape is...
IOWA STATE
KRQE News 13

Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saying gun owners don’t need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida’s House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican...
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

California murder suspect found in Lovington

LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in California has been arrested in southeast New Mexico. Kacie Chandler, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop in Lovington. It was discovered that Chandler had been staying in town for several weeks, but was wanted in California on multiple felony warrants. […]
LOVINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Strong cold front continues to sit across eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will keep bitterly cold air across eastern New Mexico through Tuesday. A midweek storm could bring freezing drizzle to southeast parts of the state. A strong, but shallow backdoor cold front pushed into eastern New Mexico this weekend, leaving a sharp boundary...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Iowa Democrats pick ex-House candidate as new state leader

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats chose a failed Congressional candidate to lead their state party as they grapple with a series of election losses and an effort from the national party to take away its first-in-the-nation status in the presidential race. Rita Hart, the former state senator...
IOWA STATE

