Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
In Iowa, potential 2024 GOP Trump challengers quiet for now
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — By this time four years ago, at least a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls eager to make their case against Donald Trump had either visited Iowa or announced plans to soon visit the leadoff voting state ahead of the 2020 election. Iowa’s campaign landscape is...
KRQE News 13
Florida GOP leaders want to get rid of gun permits
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Saying gun owners don’t need a government permission slip to protect their God-given rights, Florida’s House speaker proposed legislation Monday to eliminate concealed weapons permits, a move Democrats argue would make a state with a history of horrific mass shootings less safe. Republican...
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
California murder suspect found in Lovington
LOVINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in California has been arrested in southeast New Mexico. Kacie Chandler, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday during a traffic stop in Lovington. It was discovered that Chandler had been staying in town for several weeks, but was wanted in California on multiple felony warrants. […]
KRQE News 13
Strong cold front continues to sit across eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front will keep bitterly cold air across eastern New Mexico through Tuesday. A midweek storm could bring freezing drizzle to southeast parts of the state. A strong, but shallow backdoor cold front pushed into eastern New Mexico this weekend, leaving a sharp boundary...
Rockslide cleanup keeps New Mexico road closed another day
According to New Mexico Department of Transportation, a part of US 82 will remain closed overnight.
KRQE News 13
Iowa Democrats pick ex-House candidate as new state leader
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats chose a failed Congressional candidate to lead their state party as they grapple with a series of election losses and an effort from the national party to take away its first-in-the-nation status in the presidential race. Rita Hart, the former state senator...
NM Public Education Department secretary retires
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve in Gov. Lujan Grisham’s administration alongside the hardworking staff of the Public Education Department and the outstanding educators of New Mexico,” said Steinhaus.
Authorities arrest man and find juvenile who went missing in 2021
US Marshals in New Mexico located and safely recovered a missing juvenile.
Why do I owe taxes this year? Tax expert explains common reasons
Tax season is back, as the Internal Revenue Service has officially started accepting and processing tax returns as of last week.
Comments / 0