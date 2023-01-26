ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton Pass to close Friday for avalanche control

 4 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for Friday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. for avalanche control.

Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 12 p.m. Friday will be strictly enforced. Officials ask you please be back to your vehicles and out of the parking lots by noon. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info .

