Library trustees honor retirees, appoint new leadership

The Toledo Lucas County Library Board of Trustees honored two employees and appointed leadership at its monthly meeting Thursday.

The board named as president its former vice president Dennis Johnson, and as vice president its former secretary Michael Dansack, and as secretary its former general member Sheila Odesky.

During his comments to those gathered at the meeting, Jason Kucsma, entering his fourth year as executive director of the library system, first took time to acknowledge the retirements of Janet Forney and Harry Johnston, taking effect in the coming months.

Ms. Forney and Mr. Johnston have more than 50 years of experience between them, and the retirees and Mr. Kucsma had mutual praise for each other and the principles under which the library has operated since being under Mr. Kucsma’s leadership.

“Jason has always said, ‘this is what we are going to do, and it starts with me,’” Mr. Johnston, who started as a page in the library system in 1992, said in his remarks to the board. “The way he expects everyone to be is how he is and that goes all the way down. That has been appreciated and I just want to say thanks.”

Mr. Kucsma praised Mr. Johnston’s mindset, describing that as the key to the Main Library circulation desk employee’s 30-year career and commitment to the goals and values of the library.

“We deal with a lot of stuff on a day-to-day basis, but it is that big picture perspective that contributes to people being here for 30 years, even though we do some things that on a daily basis that makes us not want to come back the next day,” Mr. Kucsma said.

At the meeting, library officials also announced several events that will take place within the next six weeks, including their annual “Read-In” of Caldecott Medal candidates, which will have its 50th running Saturday at the Main Library.

Better Toledo, a self-improvement series for library staff and members of the public, held on the first and third Thursday of every month, received 70 people for its opening class of the year. The next session, which is Thursday at the Main Library, will be on “confronting racism” with Monita Mungo of the University of Toledo.

Library officials are pleased with how the series is going.

“It has been very well received,” Mr. Kucsma said.

The upcoming event with Ms. Mungo will be one way in which the library will mark Black History Month. Throughout February, Mr. Kucsma said the African American Appreciation Coalition will be leading activities as varied as cooking classes, art exhibits, and film screenings, along with making several recommendations to library staff for on-theme books they can read during storytimes.