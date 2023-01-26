Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man plead guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Christopher Travon Brown, age 31 of Tulsa, was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma County Jail inmate dies after suicide attempt
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man, who was arrested for failing to obey traffic laws on a bicycle and a misdemeanor warrant, has died after a suicide attempt at the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC), according to OCDC. OCDC said at about 12:02 a.m. on Monday, jail staff found Isiah...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Woman arrested for stealing, exposing herself and assaulting shopper at a convenience store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a woman was arrested after she stole two bottles of Fireball, exposed herself to a cashier and assaulted a stranger in a convenience store on Friday. At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive...
KOKI FOX 23
Man accused of kidnapping and domestic abuse arrested following chase through Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man, who police say kidnapped and strangled his domestic partner, was arrested following a chase through Tulsa Saturday evening, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called out around 2:00 p.m. to investigate a domestic assault. TPD interviewed the victim, who...
KOKI FOX 23
GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
KOKI FOX 23
Teenager arrested in connection with armed robbery, carjacking
TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said the 17-year-old suspect stole a Ford Mustang and property from the victims at gunpoint near 54th and Yale before driving off in the victims’ car around 4 a.m.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police arrest man on firearm and drug charges after foot chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man following a foot chase on Friday night, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, they were approached by a concerned citizen near E. 41st St. and S. Memorial Drive. That citizen claimed to have seen a man smoking marijuana in a car parked at a nearby store.
KOKI FOX 23
18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool
GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old is dead following a police chase through a neighborhood in Glenpool, according to a spokesperson for the City of Glenpool. Around 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 28, Glenpool Police tried to stop a white Chevy Tahoe after police saw it speeding and passing another car using the oncoming lane.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police chief issues statement after graphic video released in Tyre Nichols case
“My heart weeps for the Nichols family,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said in a letter posted on social media. — Politicians and law enforcement officials are critical of Memphis police after the video showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols was made public on Friday. The footage shows...
KOKI FOX 23
Shooting call places midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for 2 hours
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting call placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people...
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigating shooting near Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot near a north Tulsa apartment complex. Police responded to the Bradford Apartments near 36th Street North and MLK Junior Blvd. just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Police said they found a man outside the complex with multiple gunshot...
KOKI FOX 23
Nonprofit helping formerly incarcerated women opens thrift store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A new thrift store opened in midtown Tulsa on Saturday. It’s part of a nonprofit that aims to help formerly incarcerated women. Bianca Caampued, a cofounder of Return to Hope, outlined what the nonprofit does. “We are here for the opening of the Return to...
KOKI FOX 23
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa community holds vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community came together Sunday evening to show support for and to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, the man who died after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. The vigil took place at Morning Star Baptist Church in north Tulsa and was...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa firefighters hit by car on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — Two firefighters were injured after they were hit by a car on U.S. Highway 75, according to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). TFD said it happened on US-75, near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. According to TFD Public Information Officer Andrew Little, a vehicle...
KOKI FOX 23
Girl Scout cookies distributed to local troops
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Girl Scout cookies were distributed to local troops today. Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma (GSEOK) troops were at the Armstrong Relocation-Tulsa warehouse, near E. 61st St. and S. 129th E. Ave., to pick up the cookies in a drive-thru style pickup. “All the troops from...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa patrol vehicle unveiled recognizing Special Olympics Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa residents will soon see a one-of-kind patrol vehicle on the streets. The Tulsa police vehicle wrapped in blue was unveiled this week in recognition of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Oklahoma and the impact the organization makes on the Tulsa area and Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
Tiny home dedicated to memory of homeless man who joined Green Country family
TULSA, Okla. — The first house of a village of tiny homes to help homeless people in north Tulsa has been dedicated to the memory of a homeless man that became a part of a Green Country family. The village of tiny homes is being built by the City...
KOKI FOX 23
New director of Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture announced
TULSA, Okla. — It’s no secret Tulsa is growing when it comes to the film and music scene, but now there is a new face at the front of that continued fight for growth. Meg Gould has taken on the role of executive director for the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) for about two weeks now.
KOKI FOX 23
BBB warns about weight loss product scams
TULSA, Okla. — When it comes to New Year’s Resolutions, losing weight is at the top of the list. Unfortunately, that can lead to scams. The Better Business Bureau reports most weight loss product scams start with promises that are simply too good to be true. Amie Mitchell...
