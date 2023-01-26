TULSA, Okla. — It’s no secret Tulsa is growing when it comes to the film and music scene, but now there is a new face at the front of that continued fight for growth. Meg Gould has taken on the role of executive director for the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) for about two weeks now.

TULSA, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO