Depew, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man plead guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Christopher Travon Brown, age 31 of Tulsa, was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma County Jail inmate dies after suicide attempt

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man, who was arrested for failing to obey traffic laws on a bicycle and a misdemeanor warrant, has died after a suicide attempt at the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC), according to OCDC. OCDC said at about 12:02 a.m. on Monday, jail staff found Isiah...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Teenager arrested in connection with armed robbery, carjacking

TULSA, Okla. — A teenager was taken into custody Saturday morning in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said the 17-year-old suspect stole a Ford Mustang and property from the victims at gunpoint near 54th and Yale before driving off in the victims’ car around 4 a.m.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police arrest man on firearm and drug charges after foot chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man following a foot chase on Friday night, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, they were approached by a concerned citizen near E. 41st St. and S. Memorial Drive. That citizen claimed to have seen a man smoking marijuana in a car parked at a nearby store.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool

GLENPOOL, Okla. — An 18-year-old is dead following a police chase through a neighborhood in Glenpool, according to a spokesperson for the City of Glenpool. Around 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 28, Glenpool Police tried to stop a white Chevy Tahoe after police saw it speeding and passing another car using the oncoming lane.
GLENPOOL, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Shooting call places midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for 2 hours

TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting call placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police investigating shooting near Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot near a north Tulsa apartment complex. Police responded to the Bradford Apartments near 36th Street North and MLK Junior Blvd. just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Police said they found a man outside the complex with multiple gunshot...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital following a collision Saturday evening in Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to the accident, which took place near E. 31st St. and S. Sheridan Rd., around 6:40 p.m. According to TPD,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa community holds vigil in memory of Tyre Nichols

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community came together Sunday evening to show support for and to honor the life of Tyre Nichols, the man who died after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. The vigil took place at Morning Star Baptist Church in north Tulsa and was...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa firefighters hit by car on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — Two firefighters were injured after they were hit by a car on U.S. Highway 75, according to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). TFD said it happened on US-75, near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. According to TFD Public Information Officer Andrew Little, a vehicle...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Girl Scout cookies distributed to local troops

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Girl Scout cookies were distributed to local troops today. Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma (GSEOK) troops were at the Armstrong Relocation-Tulsa warehouse, near E. 61st St. and S. 129th E. Ave., to pick up the cookies in a drive-thru style pickup. “All the troops from...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa patrol vehicle unveiled recognizing Special Olympics Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa residents will soon see a one-of-kind patrol vehicle on the streets. The Tulsa police vehicle wrapped in blue was unveiled this week in recognition of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Special Olympics Oklahoma and the impact the organization makes on the Tulsa area and Oklahoma.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New director of Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture announced

TULSA, Okla. — It’s no secret Tulsa is growing when it comes to the film and music scene, but now there is a new face at the front of that continued fight for growth. Meg Gould has taken on the role of executive director for the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture (Tulsa FMAC) for about two weeks now.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BBB warns about weight loss product scams

TULSA, Okla. — When it comes to New Year’s Resolutions, losing weight is at the top of the list. Unfortunately, that can lead to scams. The Better Business Bureau reports most weight loss product scams start with promises that are simply too good to be true. Amie Mitchell...
TULSA, OK

