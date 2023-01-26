Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Repairing leaky heart valves
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: 18-week HVAC training program
KPLC TV
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
KPLC TV
Search for Beauregard school superintendent underway
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The search for a new superintendent of schools in Beauregard is underway. The Beauregard Parish School Board is accepting applications through March 2, 2023. Superintendent Timothy Cooley announced his retirement last year after serving in the role for more than a decade. The Beauregard Parish School...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 30, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 30, 2023. Leonor Elinda Barnett, 27, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. John Thomas Coll, 43, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing; resisting an officer; theft under $5,000; burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Correctional Center moves to electronic mail system
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has transitioned to an electronic mailing system for inmates to provide incarcerated people with quicker and more efficient ways of contacting friends and family. Since Sept. 1, 2022, all inmate mail should be addressed to an offsite location, where...
KPLC TV
Area schools combat teacher shortage
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local schools are coming up with creative ways to fight the persistent teacher shortage. 7News spoke to Calcasieu Parish Superintendent Shannon LaFargue who said the district is in a good place, but the demand for more teachers is still there. “Staffing shortage is a conversation...
KPLC TV
Housing Counseling Agency Announces 2023 Homebuyer Education Classes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish’s Housing Counseling Agency, in conjunction with Project Build a Future, has announced its free Homebuyer Education classes schedule for 2023. All classes are held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Annex, 2000 Moeling St. in Lake Charles. Participants can opt to attend...
Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”
Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”. Westlake, Louisiana – In recent months, egg prices have continued to rise in what some are calling “eggflation.” A look at current prices at one of the local chain grocery stores in Southwest Louisiana shows 1 dozen eggs ranging in price between $4.60 and $7.00 depending on brand and egg size.
KPLC TV
Ragley area recovering from devastating tornado damage
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - Residents are still picking up the pieces after last week’s severe weather destroyed several homes in Beauregard Parish. In seconds, a tornado hit Ragley homes with a force so strong it sucked one woman into a home and threw her into a refrigerator. “It threw...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
KPLC TV
$150K of copper stolen from Dequincy warehouse
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - A large amount of copper was stolen from an unoccupied warehouse near the DeQuincy Industrial Airpark, authorities said. The amount of stolen wire - and the damage done to remove the wire - is estimated to be more than $150,000, though that may be a low estimate, according to Major Jerry Bell, chief of detectives with the DeQuincy Police Department.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Progressively cooler and rainier through the workweek
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A stalled front over our area was responsible for a pretty wild difference in temperatures; areas northwest were in the upper 40s, while areas farther east were still in the low 60s late Monday night. This front should gradually move east overnight and that will push temperatures into the 40s and 50s in most areas by Tuesday morning.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur man accused of vehicular homicide after bicyclist struck and killed
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Arthur man has been arrested after being accused of vehicular homicide after a bicyclist was struck and killed near Ellie Benoit Rd., according to Louisiana State Police Troop I. Trooper Thomas Gossen says troopers were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Dense fog this morning. Cloudy and cooler.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Another gloomy day is ahead. We have a dense fog advisory in place. The fog is quite widespread at this hour. Mist/ and maybe a little bit of light rain. It certainly feels like rain. Our temperatures are around 50 cooler to the north. We have a cold front, actually, a couple, that are sitting over the general area. Much cooler temperatures further north and west. We’ll be on the cooler side today, actually a cooler stretch for a handful of days. Our average high is about 64. We’re likely to be in the 50s but we rebound as we get towards the second half of the 10-day stretch. We had 64 for the high in Lake Charles yesterday we started at 53. We’ll likely see a high of 55 today. The record high is 80. the record low for today 19.
KPLC TV
Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee: ‘Leave, don’t think twice about it. Abuse in a relationship...is not okay’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If domestic violence continues in a home, sometimes it escalates to murder. That’s what officials say happened in the case of Sheron Lewis, convicted of first-degree-murder and attempted first-degree murder. The shooting survivor and prosecutor have direct advice for those living in unsafe situations.
