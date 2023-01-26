Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Another gloomy day is ahead. We have a dense fog advisory in place. The fog is quite widespread at this hour. Mist/ and maybe a little bit of light rain. It certainly feels like rain. Our temperatures are around 50 cooler to the north. We have a cold front, actually, a couple, that are sitting over the general area. Much cooler temperatures further north and west. We’ll be on the cooler side today, actually a cooler stretch for a handful of days. Our average high is about 64. We’re likely to be in the 50s but we rebound as we get towards the second half of the 10-day stretch. We had 64 for the high in Lake Charles yesterday we started at 53. We’ll likely see a high of 55 today. The record high is 80. the record low for today 19.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO