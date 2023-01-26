ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

idahoednews.org

Day 28: Speaking to student-athletes

State superintendent Debbie Critchfield kicked off her Monday with another weekly meeting with education stakeholders, before heading to a dyslexia workgroup discussion. She also met with TJ Bliss, Chief Academic Officer for the Office of the State Board of Education, Monday morning. She spent the afternoon preparing to present before...
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

NCAA Basketball Rankings Continue to Snub Boise State

What we think should be an easy decision for most college basketball pollsters just isn't coming out that way on the other end these days--it's a Boise State conspiracy!. Last year, Boise State made an insane run on the basketball court. The men's team, which traditionally has either been bad or "just OK", made a run into the March Madness tournament bracket and for the first time in a long time, the city had basketball fever. This program has been on an upward trajectory for some time--led by Leon Rice who came to Boise from powerhouse Gonzaga University, the Broncos had been to the dance before and have made plenty of NIT appearances.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Conservative BSU Professor Heckled At Eagle High School Speech

A Conservative Boise State professor is once again making waves over a recent speech that he gave at a local high school. Doctor Scott Yenor appeared at Eagle High School as part of a Turning Point USA event called Turning Point Eagle. You may recall that Doctor Yenor was threatened with physical violence and fired for his political beliefs.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Men's basketball AP Top 25: How KTVB's Jay Tust voted

BOISE, Idaho — The chaos continues in college basketball. Twelve teams in the Associated Press Top 25 lost last week, nine of which were defeated by an unranked team. That included 2nd-ranked Alabama, who was blown out by 24 at home against Oklahoma. Once again, there will be plenty...
BOISE, ID
KREM2

Idaho Legislators press South on NIC accreditation, finances

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho legislators pressed North Idaho College Interim President Greg South on issues threatening the school’s accreditation in Boise on Thursday morning, when South addressed the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. This is the second year in a row that an interim...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise

It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
BOISE, ID

