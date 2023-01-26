Read full article on original website
Related
AHA reports significant increase in US cardiovascular deaths
More people died from cardiovascular-related causes in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, than in any year since 2003, with the largest increases in deaths among Asians, Blacks and Hispanics, according to the American Heart Association 2023 Statistical Update. The association’s 2023 Statistical Update reported that number of...
Updated Booster Shots, Not Original COVID Vaccines, Should Be Standard: FDA Panel
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory panel on Thursday voted unanimously to recommend that the agency phase out original versions of COVID vaccines for use in the unvaccinated, in favor of updated bivalent booster shots. Committee members also weighed a proposal...
Need money to feed your family? About $234 million for New York households via Nutrition Program: See who's eligible
According to a report, more than 1,882,500 people sleep hungry and are facing serious food problems in New York. Out of these 1,882,500, around 596,060 are children. Also, every one out of seven kids remains hungry or is provided with unhealthy food.
Surgeon general warns 13 is too young for children to be on social media
Pause those downloads. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that children join social media too early and believe they should only be allowed to access the platforms once they’re between 16 and 18. Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter currently allow users to join as long as they are at least 13 years old. Murthy believes this can cause adolescents to have a “distorted’ sense of self during their crucial developmental years. “I, personally, based on the data I’ve seen, believe that 13 is too early,” Murthy said on CNN. “It’s a time where it’s really important for us to be...
The COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be Over When Americans Think It Is
How will we know when the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S.? Steven Phillips on how we have to think differently about risk today
marthastewart.com
Short, Brisk Walks Aren't Just Good for Your Body—They Can Also Protect Your Brain as You Age, New Research Shows
More and more studies are uncovering the benefits of breaking up a stagnant day with a brief stroll. But recent research published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health found that moderate exercise, like going for a brisk walk, isn't just good for your body and heart—it can protect your brain as you age, too.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Ruling strikes down vaccination mandate, but industry experts say it won’t help with hiring
A New York court ruling striking down the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers won’t have much of an impact on senior living providers who continue to face a workforce crisis, according to industry experts. Jan. 13, Onondaga County Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri sided with a...
Researchers have hope that a new blood test could detect Alzheimer’s earlier
A new study looks at the body’s ability to form new brain cells.
Why You Might Experience Back Pain When You Have An Ovarian Cyst
In many instances, ovarian cysts will not cause any trouble. However, there are certain times it may lead to a number of symptoms, including back pain.
Comments / 0