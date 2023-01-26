ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

AHA reports significant increase in US cardiovascular deaths

More people died from cardiovascular-related causes in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, than in any year since 2003, with the largest increases in deaths among Asians, Blacks and Hispanics, according to the American Heart Association 2023 Statistical Update. The association’s 2023 Statistical Update reported that number of...
New York Post

Surgeon general warns 13 is too young for children to be on social media

Pause those downloads. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that children join social media too early and believe they should only be allowed to access the platforms once they’re between 16 and 18. Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter currently allow users to join as long as they are at least 13 years old. Murthy believes this can cause adolescents to have a “distorted’ sense of self during their crucial developmental years. “I, personally, based on the data I’ve seen, believe that 13 is too early,” Murthy said on CNN. “It’s a time where it’s really important for us to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy