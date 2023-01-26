Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
A Dead Humpback Whale Was Discovered On NY BeachAbdul GhaniHempstead, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Commentary: The Harlem Real Estate Shell GameRemington WriteNew York City, NY
Related
PWMania
Sami Zayn Turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, Gets Laid Out by The Bloodline (Video)
At this year’s Royal Rumble, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced off against Kevin Owens in a grudge match. To begin the match, they traded blows, with Owens landing a cannonball in the corner. Owens threw him into the barricade before hitting a floor backsplash. Back in the ring, Reigns took command and slowed things down. Owens fought back before landing a frog splash to the floor off the apron.
PWMania
Nia Jax Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Several Surprises in the Women’s Rumble Match
Nia Jax appears to have returned to WWE. Jax entered the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. Vince McMahon released Jax over a year ago for failing to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Jax has kept a low profile during her absence from WWE, but there had been rumblings in...
PWMania
WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023
WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
PWMania
Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)
Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
PWMania
Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
PWMania
Kevin Owens Talks On-Air Chemistry With Sami Zayn, WWE Elimination Chamber Being In Montreal
What does “The Prize Fighter” think of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada this coming Saturday, February 18, 2023?. Kevin Owens spoke about this, as well as his chemistry with fellow Montreal native Sami Zayn during a recent My San Antonio interview.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed
WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago. WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported. At...
PWMania
Jey Uso Says He’s ‘Out’ Following The Bloodline Angle at WWE Royal Rumble
Following Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble, fans were left with a few unanswered questions, including what the future holds for Jey Uso in The Bloodline. Jey seemingly confirmed his departure from The Bloodline today in an Instagram post. He simply wrote, “I’m out,” with a red teardrop and an...
PWMania
WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
PWMania
Michelle McCool Reveals Exactly When WWE Contacted Her About Surprise Return At Royal Rumble
When was the call made from WWE to Michelle McCool to secure her return as a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match?. The wife of The Undertaker and the former two-time WWE Divas Champion and two-time WWE Women’s Champion revealed the answer to this question in a new tweet she shared via her official Twitter page on Monday.
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE Superstar Returning at Tonight’s RAW
Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW from Tulsa will see Rick Boogs make his WWE ring return. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Boogs will face The Miz on tonight’s RAW. Since suffering a torn quad at WrestleMania 38, Boogs has been out of the ring....
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Rumored to Make a Comeback at the Royal Rumble
As PWMania.com previously reported, there are a lot of big names in San Antonio this weekend. Some are there for non-WWE appearances, while others are there in preparation for tonight’s Royal Rumble PLE. Nia Jax has been mentioned as a possible surprise entrant for tonight. According to PWInsider, several...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event
Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
PWMania
Photo Of Off-Air Happenings After Royal Rumble Ended, Piper Niven On WWE Name Change
– For those who watched the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, you likely noticed the ring name change for former women’s wrestling star Doudrop. The pro wrestling veteran is now going by her former ring name of Piper Niven. After debuting under her new ring name for the first time in the women’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend, the women’s wrestling star took to social media to comment on the change. “LONG LIVE PIPER NIVEN,” she wrote via her official Twitter page. Check out the tweet below.
PWMania
Backstage News and Spoilers for the WWE Royal Rumble, Talk of Surprises, and More
– Cody Rhodes merchandise has been a hot seller in San Antonio this week, according to Fightful Select. Cody’s items have been selling “like crazy” so far, according to reports. The Royal Rumble Superstore opened at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Parking Lot C of The Alamodome. It was open from 10am-9pm on Friday, will run from 9am-11pm today, and then from 9am-2pm on Sunday.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Reveals Why He Didn’t Appear at WWE RAW XXX
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed his absence from WWE RAW XXX on the latest “Kliq This” podcast. Nash confirmed Wade Keller’s report from last week about Nash declining an invitation to appear. Nash stated, “Mr. Prichard reached out and asked if I would like to...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – January 30, 2023
On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, which emanates from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma starting 8/7c this evening, is the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The...
PWMania
The Hits & Misses Of The Royal Rumble
The road to Wrestlemania has begun. Despite the fact that the Peacock deal and the general structure of the “premium live event” business intrinsically reduces the importance of the historic pay-per-view brands, the name Wrestlemania still holds the most cache with the general public. Even the people that don’t regularly watch WWE will tune into Wrestlemania to see the spectacle, which is how the brand maintains its status as the “must-see” pro wrestling show on the calendar. The Royal Rumble, because of its direct association with WM, still has some of the shine as well.
PWMania
Two Title Matches Confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Card
WWE WrestleMania 39 will feature Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Ripley triumphed in the Women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night. She then appeared on Monday night’s episode of RAW to officially announce her choice of Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. As of this writing, Flair has not responded to Ripley, and is unlikely to do so until Friday’s SmackDown.
PWMania
Sami Zayn Reflects on Terrifying WWE Moment
WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke with The Detroit News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Zayn revealed he was scared when he had to pull Owens off the announce table at the same time that Shane McMahon jumped off the roof of the Hell in a Cell.
Comments / 0