PWMania

Sami Zayn Turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, Gets Laid Out by The Bloodline (Video)

At this year’s Royal Rumble, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced off against Kevin Owens in a grudge match. To begin the match, they traded blows, with Owens landing a cannonball in the corner. Owens threw him into the barricade before hitting a floor backsplash. Back in the ring, Reigns took command and slowed things down. Owens fought back before landing a frog splash to the floor off the apron.
PWMania

WWE Royal Rumble Results – January 28, 2023

WWE’s second biggest annual event has arrived. WWE Royal Rumble goes down tonight from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas featuring a jam-packed line-up of WWE action. Things start off with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c and leads into the main show at 8/7c. On tap for tonight’s show...
PWMania

Natalya Reveals Significance Of Her Ring Gear At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV (Photos)

Natalya’s return in the women’s Royal Rumble held some special significance for the women’s wrestling legend. The WWE Superstar returned at the premium live event at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. on Saturday night, and afterwards, she surfaced on social media to explain the significance of her special ring attire, which was a tip-of-the-cap to the Hart Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

Backstage News on Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled from the Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he did not compete. Instead, they had his son, Dominik Mysterio, steal the show by entering at #18 while wearing Rey’s iconic mask. Some fans speculated that it could have been an...
PWMania

Spoiler: WWE Elimination Chamber Main Event Reportedly Revealed

WWE is sticking to its plans for Roman Reigns in the first quarter of 2023, which were revealed a few months ago. WWE had planned to have Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event, as PWMania.com previously reported. At...
PWMania

Jey Uso Says He’s ‘Out’ Following The Bloodline Angle at WWE Royal Rumble

Following Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble, fans were left with a few unanswered questions, including what the future holds for Jey Uso in The Bloodline. Jey seemingly confirmed his departure from The Bloodline today in an Instagram post. He simply wrote, “I’m out,” with a red teardrop and an...
PWMania

WWE Star Suffers Injury at the Royal Rumble

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai is currently out with an injury. Corey Graves revealed during Monday night’s post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW that Kai was injured in Saturday’s 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. Other information was not provided. Kai and Bayley made an appearance on Monday’s...
PWMania

Spoiler: WWE Superstar Returning at Tonight’s RAW

Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW from Tulsa will see Rick Boogs make his WWE ring return. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Boogs will face The Miz on tonight’s RAW. Since suffering a torn quad at WrestleMania 38, Boogs has been out of the ring....
PWMania

Another Former WWE Star Rumored to Make a Comeback at the Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com previously reported, there are a lot of big names in San Antonio this weekend. Some are there for non-WWE appearances, while others are there in preparation for tonight’s Royal Rumble PLE. Nia Jax has been mentioned as a possible surprise entrant for tonight. According to PWInsider, several...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PWMania

Jon Moxley Set to Face Former WWE NXT UK Star at Upcoming Indy Event

Jon Moxley will make his OTT debut on March 17th at the ScrapperMania show in Wolverhampton, England. Former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Moxley will square off against the former WWE NXT UK star Trent Seven. Moxley had been scheduled to compete for OTT at ScrapperMania 6 prior to the COVID-19...
PWMania

Photo Of Off-Air Happenings After Royal Rumble Ended, Piper Niven On WWE Name Change

– For those who watched the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, you likely noticed the ring name change for former women’s wrestling star Doudrop. The pro wrestling veteran is now going by her former ring name of Piper Niven. After debuting under her new ring name for the first time in the women’s Royal Rumble match this past weekend, the women’s wrestling star took to social media to comment on the change. “LONG LIVE PIPER NIVEN,” she wrote via her official Twitter page. Check out the tweet below.
PWMania

Backstage News and Spoilers for the WWE Royal Rumble, Talk of Surprises, and More

– Cody Rhodes merchandise has been a hot seller in San Antonio this week, according to Fightful Select. Cody’s items have been selling “like crazy” so far, according to reports. The Royal Rumble Superstore opened at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Parking Lot C of The Alamodome. It was open from 10am-9pm on Friday, will run from 9am-11pm today, and then from 9am-2pm on Sunday.
PWMania

Kevin Nash Reveals Why He Didn’t Appear at WWE RAW XXX

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed his absence from WWE RAW XXX on the latest “Kliq This” podcast. Nash confirmed Wade Keller’s report from last week about Nash declining an invitation to appear. Nash stated, “Mr. Prichard reached out and asked if I would like to...
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – January 30, 2023

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, which emanates from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma starting 8/7c this evening, is the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The...
TULSA, OK
PWMania

The Hits & Misses Of The Royal Rumble

The road to Wrestlemania has begun. Despite the fact that the Peacock deal and the general structure of the “premium live event” business intrinsically reduces the importance of the historic pay-per-view brands, the name Wrestlemania still holds the most cache with the general public. Even the people that don’t regularly watch WWE will tune into Wrestlemania to see the spectacle, which is how the brand maintains its status as the “must-see” pro wrestling show on the calendar. The Royal Rumble, because of its direct association with WM, still has some of the shine as well.
PWMania

Two Title Matches Confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Card

WWE WrestleMania 39 will feature Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Ripley triumphed in the Women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night. She then appeared on Monday night’s episode of RAW to officially announce her choice of Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. As of this writing, Flair has not responded to Ripley, and is unlikely to do so until Friday’s SmackDown.
INGLEWOOD, CA
PWMania

Sami Zayn Reflects on Terrifying WWE Moment

WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke with The Detroit News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Zayn revealed he was scared when he had to pull Owens off the announce table at the same time that Shane McMahon jumped off the roof of the Hell in a Cell.

