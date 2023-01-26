ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract

Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Beef In Battle Creek – Arby’s Employees Use Sign To Resign

People quit their jobs all of the time. Maybe you have quit several jobs in your lifetime, it is not uncommon. However, most people don't go to this extreme when they quit. I don't know what was going on at this particular Arby's fast food restaurant in Battle Creek, Michigan - but clearly, there was some beef (wah wah). According to WPDE, a group of employees used the fast food sign to not only quit but to also say 'F*ck You' to someone named Tria. My guess is that Tria is a manager, but I do not know that for sure.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion

COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
