College Hires Chief Belonging Officer Taran McZee: ‘Let’s Change the Culture’
Beginning at 6:20 a.m. each morning, Taran McZee, the new Chief Belonging Officer of Albion College, leaves his home in Grand Rapids, listening to the radio and podcasts along his hour-long commute. Once he’s in the office, he gets straight to work and keeps listening, not to podcasts, but to...
Director of diversity, equity, inclusion finds allies at Kalamazoo City Hall
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nearly 30-year city employee, Kalamazoo’s new person in charge of the city’s diversity office began with a “blitz” of meetings. Tanya Hewitt-Smith, who was raised on the Northside of Kalamazoo, met with senior leadership, directors and their deputies to see what their needs were.
wkzo.com
KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
After 50 years of serving the Kalamazoo community, it was time for goodbye at Theo & Stacy’s
KALAMAZOO, MI — Fifty years after Theo and Stacy Skartsiaris served their first customers at 234 W. Michigan Ave., the dishes for the last meal at the beloved Greek diner have now been cleared. Over the last three weeks since Stacy Skartsiaris and her daughter Betty Peristeridis announced they...
mibiz.com
Health plan expands care network to West Michigan with new Corewell Health contract
Anew deal with Corewell Health West extends Lansing-based Physicians Health Plan’s care network into West Michigan. The contract with Corewell Health West began Jan. 1 and includes PHP’s individual and group HMO, PPO, point-of-service plans and Medicare policies. The contract covers all of Corewell Health West’s hospitals, urgent care, hospice and home health, and outpatient care facilities across West Michigan.
CMU tops Western 70-69, brings back toilet paper toss
Jesse Zarzuela led all scorers for Central with 23 points and two rebounds. Reggie Bass followed with 13
Davenport STUNT recognized as NCAA emerging sport
In a STUNT game, there are four rounds. Partner stunts, Pyramids and tosses, jumps and tumbling, and team routine.
lansingcitypulse.com
Farmland near Grand Ledge could be Michigan megasite for high-tech project
1,400 acres near Grand Ledge are taking shape as a ‘megasite’ as Michigan races to cash in on high-tech manufacturing. The semiconductor industry may target the assembled property, with MSU being a significant property owner. Some neighbors in this rural community are fighting the move and hope to...
More than 2,000 lead service lines in Grand Rapids to be replaced in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids plans to replace more than 2,000 lead service lines in 2023 – the most ever done by the city in a year. The work this year is planned on 44 streets throughout the city. A full list is included in the story further below.
Degage Ministries sees increase in senior women seeking emergency shelter
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - After breaking ground two years ago to serve more homeless and low-income residents in Grand Rapids, Degage Ministries officials say they are experiencing a capacity issue. The organization started serving an average of 33 women a night in its Open Door women’s emergency shelter space in...
Battle Creek, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Battle Creek. The Galesburg-Augusta High School basketball team will have a game with Battle Creek Pennfield High School on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00.
Kalamazoo Earth Day to host festivals in 3 neighborhoods, launch new podcast
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Earth Day recently announced “Connecting Communities” as its 2023 theme with plans for festivals in three different neighborhoods. The group is also launching a new “Connecting Communities” podcast on Wednesday, Feb. 1, focusing on conversations meant to encourage improvements in Kalamazoo. The...
Beef In Battle Creek – Arby’s Employees Use Sign To Resign
People quit their jobs all of the time. Maybe you have quit several jobs in your lifetime, it is not uncommon. However, most people don't go to this extreme when they quit. I don't know what was going on at this particular Arby's fast food restaurant in Battle Creek, Michigan - but clearly, there was some beef (wah wah). According to WPDE, a group of employees used the fast food sign to not only quit but to also say 'F*ck You' to someone named Tria. My guess is that Tria is a manager, but I do not know that for sure.
Central Michigan Life
CMU basketball takes down Western in front of a record breaking crowd
16 seconds left, Central Michigan basketball sophomore center Nicolas Pavrette caught a rebound off a missed Western Michigan free throw. He passed it to junior guard Jesse Zarzuela who looked up the court for an open man, he found senior guard Brian Taylor on the arc. With five seconds left...
‘You help make West Michigan special,’ Betsy and Dick DeVos tell lakeshore arts groups
HOLLAND, MI — Representatives of 15 West Michigan arts and culture nonprofits participated Friday in a strategic planning session hosted by the Maryland-based DeVos Institute of Arts Management. Gathered at the Haworth Hotel and Conference Center at Hope College, attendees heard opening remarks from Dick and Betsy DeVos followed...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion
COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
Want to own a brewery? Here’s your chance in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Ever wanted to get in on the craft brewing beer game in West Michigan? This might be your chance. The Hideout Brewing Company, which closed in 2019, is now up for sale.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
