The biennial outdoor art exhibition, Desert X, will return this spring with new installations but the same message. “The exhibition and a lot of the artists have come in in order to add onto this conversation, but there are overarching themes coming up, said Jenny Gil, Executive Director of Desert X. “Some of them being linked directly to climate change, some of them being linked to the memory of water, or the history of water here in the Coachella Valley.”

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO