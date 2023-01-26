Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Palm Springs Allows Adult Oriented Businesses
Sex clubs will now be allowed within Palm Springs City limits. After the move by the city council, views seem to be mixed over whether or not these businesses should set up shop. “I think it’s a good thing for these sexual businesses to come here because one of the...
Desert X Announces Participating Artists for Fourth Edition Coming in March
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Organizers of Desert X, a biennial outdoor art exhibition in the Coachella Valley, announced Monday the artists who will participate in the fourth edition of the site-specific display opening in March. A dozen artists from Europe, North America and South Asia will deploy their artworks...
County, Tribe Reach Concord on Regulating Dilapidated Mobile Home Park
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The Board of Supervisors is slated Tuesday to formally approve a compact with a Coachella Valley Indian tribe that would permit county authorities to initiate enforcement measures intended to prevent the repopulation of a dilapidated mobile home park rife with hazards. Supervisor Manuel Perez is seeking...
Rain Moves into Riverside County at Beginning of The Week
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Showers and patchy fog are rolling through Riverside County Monday, with gusty winds and snow in the mountains expected throughout the day. Rain and strong winds are in the forecast for the beginning of the week for Riverside County, according to a National Weather Service. Between...
Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises 1 Cent
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose 1 cent Monday to $4.437, a day after it decreased four-tenths of a cent. The average price is 5.1 cents more than one week ago and 11 cents higher than one month...
CSUSB Students Experiencing Food Insecurity Receive Grant at Palm Desert Campus
Kelly Levy, Charities director, BIGHORN Golf Club (center) presents a check to Michelle Skiljan, senior director of Philanthropy, Foundation and Corporate Relations, CSUSB (left) and Terri Anderson, director, Basic Needs & Student Support, CSUSB (right) on Jan. 11, 2023. BIGHORN Cares has donated $5,000 to support the DEN food pantry...
Berger Foundation Contributes to CDMoD’s “Reimagined” Renovation
The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert (CDMoD) has big plans to reopen in 2023, “reimagined”, and a recent grant from the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation is the latest boost that will help the nonprofit reach its goal. The $25,000 Coachella Valley Spotlight grant was awarded to CDMoD, which is in the process of raising $3 million to fund Phase 1 of a total renovation of the Rancho Mirage facility.
Desert X Art Exhibition To Open In March, Feature 11 International Artists
The biennial outdoor art exhibition, Desert X, will return this spring with new installations but the same message. “The exhibition and a lot of the artists have come in in order to add onto this conversation, but there are overarching themes coming up, said Jenny Gil, Executive Director of Desert X. “Some of them being linked directly to climate change, some of them being linked to the memory of water, or the history of water here in the Coachella Valley.”
Jurupa Man Who Joined Capitol Riot Sentenced
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 45-year-old man who was among seven people from Riverside County charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison. Andrew Alan Hernandez of Jurupa Valley in September pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding...
College of the Desert Invites Public To Faculty & Staff Art Exhibition and Reception
College of the Desert announces that a new exhibition of artwork by faculty and staff is on display January 30 through February 16 at the Marks Art Center. There will also be an artist’s reception from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, February 2. This event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided, according to the news release.
Firefighters Battle Heavy Fire in Good Hope Home
GOOD HOPE (CNS) – Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department battled a fire in a fully involved double-wide modular home in Good Hope Sunday. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. in the 24600 block of Sophie Street. The Southern California Gas Company and Southern California Edison responded...
Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection
MENIFEE (CNS) – A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according...
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck...
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
BEAUMONT (CNS) – A person needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
Woman Killed in Cathedral City Crash
CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday on Varner Road west of Date Palm Drive, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. A. Ruiz. The woman was...
Vehicle Struck by Tractor-Trailer on Interstate 10, Two Dead
INDIO (CNS) – Two people were killed Monday when an SUV rear-ended a big rig on the 10 Freeway, was struck by another truck and then burst into flames outside Indio. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m., when a Subaru occupied by two unidentified people was driving westbound on Interstate 10, west of Hayfield Road, according to CHP Public Information Officer David Torres. The Riverside County Fire Department described the location as Chiriaco Summit.
Body Found Under Bridge in Indio, Investigation Underway
An investigation was underway Monday after a body was found under a bridge in Indio. Law enforcement responded to a report of a body near the 81200 block of Indio Blvd and Clinton St. just after 2am, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department. The man’s body was...
Identity of Fatal Crash Victim in Cathedral City Released By Law Enforcement
A 28-year-old woman killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole in Cathedral City has been identified by law enforcement as Lizbeth Suarez on Monday. Suarez was killed when the vehicle she was driving crashed into a utility pole, authorities said Sunday. The crash occurred at...
