Peacock Earns Big Week for Movies Thanks to ‘Sick’ and ‘Violent Night’ | Chart

Meanwhile, ”The Menu“ and ”Glass Onion“ continue to drive big views for HBO Max and Netflix, respectively. Peacock just enjoyed its best streaming week of the year, thanks to recent additions like “Sick” and “Violent Night,” according to Whip Media’s data based on viewer insights from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.
How to Watch ‘You People': Is the Jonah Hill Comedy Streaming?

Written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, “You People” takes a look at what happens when two very different families — one Black and one white — come together. Hill and Lauren London play a new couple whose relatives find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.
‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’

Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Jason Bateman Saddles Up to Direct Bad Robot’s Supernatural Western ‘The Pinkerton’

Jason Bateman has added another film to his growing list of directorial obligations. And this one sounds fun. TheWrap has confirmed that Bateman has signed on to direct “The Pinkerton,” from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Based on a spec script by Daniel Casey (“F9”). This marks the first feature project since Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. signed a lucrative, $250 million deal in 2019. Bateman will also produce “The Pinkerton” alongside Michael Costigan and Bad Robot’s Abrams and Hannah Minghella.
Robert Zemeckis to Use Metaphysic AI Tool to De-Age Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in New Film

Go on social media today and you see all manner of discussion about the state of artificial intelligence in today’s filmmaking, mostly with regards to the ethical questions of altering an actor’s performance without their consent. Now, in a world where we’re chronically wondering how soon before our robot overlords bring the world of “Terminator” to fruition, the next step becomes open collaboration between studios and AI companies.
Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

The box-office success of ”Avatar: The Way of Water“ may disguise the problems the Hollywood megadeal brought. Was Disney right to pay $71 billion for Fox’s entertainment empire? The sprawling properties it brought in-house helped fuel Disney+ and have given returning CEO Bob Iger a much-needed box office hit with “Avatar: The Way of Water” as he settles back into his old chair.
Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Won’t Be in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: ‘I’m Just Excited to Watch as a Viewer’

Sorry, Daphne Bridgerton fans, but there’s some bad news about her screen time this upcoming season. Actress Phoebe Dynevor may be absent from her role in the third season of “Bridgerton,” she revealed in an interview with Screen Rant over the weekend. When asked if there were any “exciting dynamics coming up for Daphne” in the next season, Dynevor dropped the news.
How to Watch ‘To Leslie’: Is the Andrea Riseborough Starrer Streaming?

Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the indie film “To Leslie” surprised many on Tuesday. The British actress will compete with Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana De Armas (“Blonde”) and Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).
Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Develop ‘Tomb Raider’ Series at Amazon

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently developing a “Tomb Raider” series at Amazon, TheWrap has learned. The news comes a day after it was announced that the Emmy-winning “Fleabag” creator had re-upped her deal at the studio, where she is also readying the show “Sign Here,” based on Claudia Lux’s debut novel of the same name, and another untitled project that’s being kept under wraps.
‘Barbarian’ Producer Boulderlight Signs First-Look Deal With New Line

New Line Cinema has entered into a multiyear first-look deal with BoulderLight Pictures, the production company behind 2022’s breakout horror hit “Barbarian,” New Line president and chief creative officer Richard Brener said Monday. BoulderLight was founded by J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. Specializing in high-concept, filmmaker-driven genre...
How to Watch ‘Shrinking': Where Is the Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy Streaming?

Have you ever wondered what might happen if your therapist just told you exactly what they’re thinking and what you should do?. In “Shrinking,” Jason Segel stars as a widowed therapist who takes a bold new approach to his patients — and his life — when he starts practicing radical honesty, even if that means telling a patient to leave their toxic partner.
