Peacock Earns Big Week for Movies Thanks to ‘Sick’ and ‘Violent Night’ | Chart
Meanwhile, ”The Menu“ and ”Glass Onion“ continue to drive big views for HBO Max and Netflix, respectively. Peacock just enjoyed its best streaming week of the year, thanks to recent additions like “Sick” and “Violent Night,” according to Whip Media’s data based on viewer insights from TV Time, its TV and movie tracking app with more than 24 million global registered users.
How to Watch ‘You People': Is the Jonah Hill Comedy Streaming?
Written by Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill, “You People” takes a look at what happens when two very different families — one Black and one white — come together. Hill and Lauren London play a new couple whose relatives find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences.
‘Velma’ Star Mindy Kaling and Creator Charlie Grandy Got No Pushback on R-Rated ‘Scooby-Doo’: ‘It Was Just Excitement’
Everyone is talking about “Velma,” the new R-rated animated series based on the lore of “Scooby-Doo,” that just debuted on HBO Max. Centered around the titular mystery of Mystery Inc. (now voiced by Mindy Kaling), who is dealing with her missing mother, her strained relationship with Daphne (Constance Wu) and the fact that her plutonic BFF Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson) is secretly in love with her. Oh and Fred (Glenn Howerton) is the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders. (That’s right, there’s a serial killer on the loose scooping out peoples’ brains.) Featuring course language and plenty of nudity and gore, “Velma” takes the preexisting franchise into much darker, more mature territory.
Nicole Kidman and Maya Erskine to Star in, Executive Produce HBO Limited Series ‘The Perfect Nanny’
Nicole Kidman is headed back to HBO with another limited series, teaming with “Pen15” co-creator and star Maya Erskine to adapt the Leïla Slimani novel “The Perfect Nanny.” The duo will executive produce and headline the project, of which Erskine is creator and writer. Legendary...
How ‘Star Trek’ Streaming Success Influenced ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner Russell T. Davies to Return
“Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davies has revealed why he returned to helm the BBC series more than a decade after he handed over the reins – and how the “Star Trek” franchise ties into it. “Partly, it’s simply that I love it and always have...
Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and ‘American Graffiti’ Star, Dies at 75
Cindy Williams, the beloved star of ’70s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died at age 75 after a brief illness, her children said in a statement on Monday. Williams died Wednesday at her home in Los Angeles her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Crani, according to the Associated Press.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Roseanne Barr Returns to Comedy in Stand-Up Special ‘Cancel This!’ Premiering in February (Video)
”Has anybody else been fired recently?“ Barr asks in the teaser for the special, which will air on Fox Nation. After nearly 20 years out of the stand-up spotlight, Roseanne Barr is returning to comedy in her stand-up special “Cancel This!” which will debut in February. The...
Jason Bateman Saddles Up to Direct Bad Robot’s Supernatural Western ‘The Pinkerton’
Jason Bateman has added another film to his growing list of directorial obligations. And this one sounds fun. TheWrap has confirmed that Bateman has signed on to direct “The Pinkerton,” from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Based on a spec script by Daniel Casey (“F9”). This marks the first feature project since Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. signed a lucrative, $250 million deal in 2019. Bateman will also produce “The Pinkerton” alongside Michael Costigan and Bad Robot’s Abrams and Hannah Minghella.
Robert Zemeckis to Use Metaphysic AI Tool to De-Age Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in New Film
Go on social media today and you see all manner of discussion about the state of artificial intelligence in today’s filmmaking, mostly with regards to the ethical questions of altering an actor’s performance without their consent. Now, in a world where we’re chronically wondering how soon before our robot overlords bring the world of “Terminator” to fruition, the next step becomes open collaboration between studios and AI companies.
Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down
The box-office success of ”Avatar: The Way of Water“ may disguise the problems the Hollywood megadeal brought. Was Disney right to pay $71 billion for Fox’s entertainment empire? The sprawling properties it brought in-house helped fuel Disney+ and have given returning CEO Bob Iger a much-needed box office hit with “Avatar: The Way of Water” as he settles back into his old chair.
Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Won’t Be in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: ‘I’m Just Excited to Watch as a Viewer’
Sorry, Daphne Bridgerton fans, but there’s some bad news about her screen time this upcoming season. Actress Phoebe Dynevor may be absent from her role in the third season of “Bridgerton,” she revealed in an interview with Screen Rant over the weekend. When asked if there were any “exciting dynamics coming up for Daphne” in the next season, Dynevor dropped the news.
Annie Wersching, Agent Walker on ’24’ and ‘The Last of Us’ Voice Actor, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, a member of the video game voice cast of “The Last of Us” and a recurring actor on the TV series “24,” has died after a battle with cancer, according to a GoFundMe page supporting her family. She was 45. “Annie was diagnosed with...
How to Watch ‘To Leslie’: Is the Andrea Riseborough Starrer Streaming?
Andrea Riseborough’s Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the indie film “To Leslie” surprised many on Tuesday. The British actress will compete with Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Ana De Armas (“Blonde”) and Cate Blanchett (“Tár”).
Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Develop ‘Tomb Raider’ Series at Amazon
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently developing a “Tomb Raider” series at Amazon, TheWrap has learned. The news comes a day after it was announced that the Emmy-winning “Fleabag” creator had re-upped her deal at the studio, where she is also readying the show “Sign Here,” based on Claudia Lux’s debut novel of the same name, and another untitled project that’s being kept under wraps.
‘Avatar 2’ Passes ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ at Global Box Office
After passing “Avengers: Infinity War” at the global box office on Thursday, Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” will pass “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for the No. 4 spot on the all-time box office list before inflation adjustment. After its seventh...
‘Barbarian’ Producer Boulderlight Signs First-Look Deal With New Line
New Line Cinema has entered into a multiyear first-look deal with BoulderLight Pictures, the production company behind 2022’s breakout horror hit “Barbarian,” New Line president and chief creative officer Richard Brener said Monday. BoulderLight was founded by J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules. Specializing in high-concept, filmmaker-driven genre...
How to Watch ‘Shrinking': Where Is the Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Comedy Streaming?
Have you ever wondered what might happen if your therapist just told you exactly what they’re thinking and what you should do?. In “Shrinking,” Jason Segel stars as a widowed therapist who takes a bold new approach to his patients — and his life — when he starts practicing radical honesty, even if that means telling a patient to leave their toxic partner.
Best Tom Hanks Roles: 13 of the Iconic Actor’s Greatest Performances (Photos)
From Jimmy Dugan in Penny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own” to Robert Zemeckis’ “Forrest Gump,” there’s no shortage of iconic performances in Hanks’ career.
Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio to Co-Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
It’s that Slime Time of the year again. Nickelodeon is turning to CBS Sports analyst “CBS Mornings” co-host Nate Burleson and social media influencer Charli D’ Amelio to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. As it does every year, the KCAs are set to...
