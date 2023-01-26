NBL’s first openly gay player Isaac Humphries ‘disappointed’ by Cairns rejection of Pride jersey

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne United’s Isaac Humphries is “disappointed” in Cairns Taipans’ refusal to wear the NBL’s Pride jersey.

A disappointed Isaac Humphries has questioned the Cairns Taipans side’s decision not to wear jerseys celebrating the NBL’s inaugural pride round.

The Melbourne United forward, the league’s first active openly gay player, revealed the mental health struggles he’d endured while coming to terms with his sexuality in an emotional address to teammates last November.

The NBL said the round was designed to “promote, celebrate and give thanks to the LGBTQ+ community, while showcasing basketball as a sport striving to provide a safe, healthy and accessible environment for all”.

Teams were given access to awareness training and offered the chance to wear a themed jersey featuring a small, rainbow-coloured logo during the round.

However Taipans players opted not to wear the jersey in Wednesday’s loss to South East Melbourne, arguing they were protecting an unnamed player or players in the team who had been abused and “vilified” after reports of their hesitation to wear the uniform on religious grounds surfaced.

Cairns coach Adam Forde insisted the club supported the pride round concept but was protecting its players, shutting down further questions and not allowing player Ben Ayres to respond when he was asked to explain the squad’s decision.

Their move has been met with harsh criticism in some circles, Swinburne University sports innovation expert Ryan Storr labelling it a “kick in the face” and “one of the worst attempts at PR and comms I have seen related to LGBTIQ+ inclusion”.

Humphries told ESPN “when it comes to inclusion, I will always stand up and speak out when needed for my sport, for my community, and I’m disappointed for my LGBTQ+ family of athletes and coaches who live silently in the closet”.

“If we are going to move forward with true equality, equity and inclusion in sport for LGBTQ+ athletes, we have to start by getting honest. We have to acknowledge there is a problem,” he said.

“I will continue to encourage us all to come together, respect each other, lift each other up, and I will use my platform to give voice to the voiceless. Each of us needs to ask ourselves: what kind of courage did we display when our leadership moment arrived?”

It’s expected no other teams will baulk at wearing the special jersey.

United play New Zealand on Saturday and Breakers coach Mody Maor is hopeful the controversy will help improve growth and change in the sport and beyond.

“I don’t think that the fact that there is a discussion that comes from it is a problem. I actually think it’s the whole goal,” he said after Thursday’s defeat of Brisbane.

“It’s OK that this is a controversial topic, and it’s OK that there needs to be a discussion about it. This is where growth and change come from.

“And I’m proud of the NBL for being one of the vehicles to facilitate this change and growth in our society.”

Cairns’ long-time major NBL sponsor also slammed the club’s decision not to wear jerseys celebrating the league’s inaugural pride round.

CQUniversity’s vice-chancellor and president Nick Klomp has confirmed he was not consulted before the team’s late decision not to wear the themed uniform and joined the critics on Friday, saying he only learnt of the decision when a club statement was released shortly before the game.

“As major sponsor of the Cairns Taipans, CQUniversity does not agree with the Taipans’ decision not to wear the pride jersey,” he said. “I spoke briefly to Taipans management on Wednesday night, with a view to engaging in more in-depth discussions with the club in the coming days.”

The university has sponsored the club - Cairns’ only national sporting team - since 2012 and been naming-rights sponsor since 2014.

“At CQUniversity, inclusiveness is one of our core values,” Klomp said. “We strive every day to ensure our campuses and online environments are safe spaces for all people, regardless of their gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity or religious beliefs.

“I was therefore delighted to see the NBL join the ranks of other sporting codes this week in hosting an inaugural pride round, to celebrate the contributions of LGBTQIA+ people to the game of basketball and to promote inclusiveness in the sport.”

Comments / 47

chris little
4d ago

More of the same, what does who you sleep with have to do with playing a sport? Heros save lives, you're not a hero because you expressed love for someone of the same sex.

Reply(2)
34
Kay Cox
4d ago

HaHaHa!!! It's backfiring on them. They're giving flack and bullying the athletes who refuse to wear the pride jerseys, so now other team members are responding by not supporting them by also refusing to wear the rainbow jerseys. I love it. Besides prime athletes are alpha males and look ridiculous in rainbow jersey and openly supporting the lgbtq.

Reply
10
Joseph Hale
4d ago

Issac needs to get over himself… I don’t care what team he plays on, I would never wear a shirt, jersey or anything else supporting his lifestyle! Just like I don’t care if he supports mine!

Reply
12
The Guardian

