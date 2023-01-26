Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Plunging for Pink at East Side Lake
A lot of people came out today for the 11th Annual Plunging for Pink here in Austin. It’s a way to raise money for breast cancer research at the Hormel Institute. Samantha Hovland participated in the event in the past and she said she loves to participate and help the community.
KAAL-TV
Study session finds RPL needs more space
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Public Library building is nearing its 30-year mark. Over the past three decades, it’s seen some significant growth. Since 1995 the library has seen a 48% increase in its service population- as well as an 89% increase in circulation, surpassing 2 million titles for the first time.
KIMT
Four electric co-ops in North Iowa and SE Minnesota issue a peak energy alert
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A peak energy alert starts at 5 pm for thousands of people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar say their members are being asked to reduce their use of electricity due to expected high demand on the regional grid. Co-op members with grain dryers, voluntary manual standby generators, and dairy water heaters will be affected from approximately 4:50 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Gorgeous Rochester Home in Kutzky Park Featured on ‘For The Love Of Old Homes’ (PHOTOS)
Rochester, Minnesota might have a lot of fancy buildings in the downtown area but around those are some amazing homes built in the early 1900s...and a few that are even older! But one home built in the 1930s is extra special because it was featured on For The Love Of Old Houses, a Facebook group with over 3 million people.
KAAL-TV
Twins Winter Caravan to make stops in Rochester, Mason City this week
(ABC 6 News) – Winter continues to rage on, but it’s not too early to start thinking about spring and baseball season. The 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan is in progress with stops in Rochester and Mason City scheduled this week. The caravan will stop at...
Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
KAAL-TV
The Landing MN prepares for cold week
(ABC 6 News) – Temperatures are expected to drop this week and while it may just be typical winter weather for some, for those experiencing homelessness, it can be a life-threatening situation. The Landing MN, a Rochester non-profit that assists those experiencing homelessness, is preparing for the cold week.
kiow.com
Local Ice Fishing Contest Scheduled
It’s that time of year when nature is a beautiful white color, but many people have a hard time finding ways to enjoy it. Well, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has the answer! On Saturday, February 18th, the Conservation Board will be hosting the Thorpe Park Ice-Fishing Contest at Thorpe Park’s Lake Catherine from 10:00 AM until noon. Thorpe Park is located at 34496 110th Avenue, five miles west of Forest City.
hot967.fm
Snowmobiler Injured in Weekend Crash near Rochester
(Dover, MN) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota say a snowmobiler is hospitalized after a weekend crash in the Rochester area. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man was riding with a group Friday night north of Dover when he lost control and was thrown from the machine. Deputies say the 30-year-old victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic with neck and back injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the snowmobile crash.
KAAL-TV
Riceville cancels school Tuesday due to no heat
(ABC 6 News) – The Riceville Community School District has canceled classes on Tuesday due to no heat. In a Facebook post, the district said there is a power outage resulting in the boilers being out. ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.
KAAL-TV
Dee Sabol departing Diversity Council position
(ABC 6 News) – The Board of the Diversity Council announced Monday that Executive Director Dee Sabol is leaving her position. Sabol has been with the council since December 2015, leading several projects and initiatives in Rochester. Dee has been involved in securing extensive funding for the Rochester community...
KAAL-TV
Temperatures in the negatives this week
(ABC 6 News) – With the temperatures expected to be in the negatives this week, people in the area are getting ready for the cold days ahead. The last couple of weeks has been abnormally warm for January. The temperatures have remained above zero for the last 32 days until Saturday night.
KAAL-TV
MN Twins Caravan arrives in Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, the Minnesota Twins made a stop in Rochester as part of its 61st edition of the Twins Winter Caravan. The stop held at Whistle Binkies on the Lake included, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and hitting coach David Popkins; Twins right-handed pitcher Louie Varland; former Twins pitcher and current broadcaster and special assistant LaTroy Hawkins; and Twins radio play-by-play voice Cory Provus.
KAAL-TV
Snow ordinance in effect for Clear Lake & Ventura
(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake police department has issued a snow ordinance for Clear Lake and Ventura. The ordinance is now in effect. All vehicles must be removed from public streets and city lots until your area is cleared and the snow has stopped falling. Please contact...
KIMT
Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Hormel Joins the Beer Game with New ‘Rule-Breaking’ Brew
I've heard of some crazy beers in my time going to breweries but this beer from Hormel is... something. That's right, Hormel in Austin, Minnesota has joined the beer game with the help of Modist Brewing in Minneapolis. Let's see if this is something you'd try. Hormel has many different...
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
Comments / 0