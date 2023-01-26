ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
Mysuncoast.com

Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently. The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court

NBC2 Fort Myers

Man injured in Immokalee shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
WINKNEWS.com

Body found in lake area in Immokalee Monday evening

A body was found in a lake area near the Jubilation Community in Immokalee Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the dead body was found near the apartment complex at 1115 Serenity Way in Immokalee. Investigators are at the scene of the possible drowning. Law enforcement...
WINKNEWS.com

McLaren 570S driver nearly 65 mph above speed limit in Lee County, arrested

WINKNEWS.com

LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers man sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl, meth

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says a Fort Myers man will spend more than 15 years in federal prison for selling drugs. The US Attorney’s Office says Diante Jarrel Lewis, 32, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months for two instances of selling fentanyl and one instance of selling methamphetamine.
