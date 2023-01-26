Read full article on original website
Burglar is on the loose in Lehigh Acres for a residential burglary
Lehigh acres is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary that happened on Jan. 18
WINKNEWS.com
Trial begins for man accused of fleeing from deadly boat crash in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-31:e9e99583a7326bef3d37e9a Player Element ID: 6319512244112. Opening statements were completed on Monday in the trial of an Ohio man accused of fleeing from a boat crash that killed one person...
Man sentenced to 30 months after sneaking into teen’s bedroom while she was sleeping
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A man pleaded guilty to Lewd or Lascivious Battery after being found in the bed of a teenager. Christian Kimbrough,19, was caught in the bed of the victim on April 22, 2022, when Cape Coral Police officers responded to a call in reference to a disturbance.
Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Information about suspect wanted after attempted murder in DeSoto County
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the person or people responsible for a shooting on Sunday. Deputies say they found someone who had been shot in the back near SE Hillsborough Avenue. That person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown. The sheriff’s...
Driver arrested in Lehigh Acres after clocking speeds of 119 mph
Lt. Bueno with Florida Highway Patrol said drivers arrested for racing or reckless driving can face enhanced penalties.
police1.com
‘Pooping perpetrator’ located and arrested for restaurant break-in after viral video
A marine unit located the nude man, who was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and defecating on the floor, swimming in the Caloosahatchee River — By Mark Price. A Florida burglary suspect has been dubbed the “pooping perpetrator” after detectives made a disgusting find at the crime scene.
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing head-on into Lee County deputy
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say fled from a traffic stop and crashed head-on with a deputy’s cruiser on Thursday. Deputies say they arrested 40-year-old Roderick Allison Thursday night after trying to stop him for speeding through a neighborhood without lights on. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently. The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:c38526501d8981a27e883cb Player Element ID: 6319491261112. Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
Man injured in Immokalee shooting
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
LSCO: Crash closes section of Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres
The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced all lanes of Lee Blvd are closed at Collins Ave N for a multi-vehicle crash.
WINKNEWS.com
Body found in lake area in Immokalee Monday evening
A body was found in a lake area near the Jubilation Community in Immokalee Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the dead body was found near the apartment complex at 1115 Serenity Way in Immokalee. Investigators are at the scene of the possible drowning. Law enforcement...
Suspect in crime spree attempts to allude arrest by jumping into canal
Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he jumped into a Cape Coral canal while attempting to flee from deputies.
WINKNEWS.com
McLaren 570S driver nearly 65 mph above speed limit in Lee County, arrested
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-30:dd85c0db1d00b495d931d03 Player Element ID: 6319473419112. A Naples man was arrested for driving almost 65 mph over the speed limit in a McLaren on Friday. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO looking for James Rawley, considered missing and endangered
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding James Rawley, 42, consider missing and endangered. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Rawley was last seen near Second Street in Fort Myers. However, Rawley may be in the Naples area. Rawley is 5’10” and weighs about...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers man sentenced to federal prison for selling fentanyl, meth
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida says a Fort Myers man will spend more than 15 years in federal prison for selling drugs. The US Attorney’s Office says Diante Jarrel Lewis, 32, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months for two instances of selling fentanyl and one instance of selling methamphetamine.
Search Underway For Murder Suspect, Matthew Scott Flores, On The Run In Florida
The search is on for Matthew Scott Flores, who has an active warrant for Murder in Hardee County within the city of Wauchula. Investigators say Flores was last seen driving a Nissan Altima with Florida License Plate Tag JTHQ77. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was
