cbs17
Rebuilding Together repairs, rebuilds homes and lives in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially. Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.
cbs17
Back The Blue NC becomes latest agency to donate to K-9 unit of Wake County Sheriff’s Office
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Back The Blue NC, a non-profit organization uniting the North Carolina community of law enforcement and their family, friends, and supporters, announced a donation to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office for use by the K-9 Unit in the name of late deputy Ned Byrd.
cbs17
‘Horrific’: Durham County Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols death, body cam release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a sit-down interview with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead spoke about the death of Tyre Nichols. The conversation on Monday came days after the release of scene and body camera footage out of Memphis, Tennessee, showing Nichols being beaten by officers before his death.
cbs17
PHOTOS: 3 wanted in Durham purse snatching at store, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said it is looking for three people involved in a purse snatching from earlier this month. In a news release Monday, Durham police released three photos of the suspects. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a business in the 1500...
cbs17
Emancipate NC, Raleigh family demand apology from Raleigh police after wrong address warrant
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh family is demanding justice and an apology from the city’s police department years after it said it was victims of a violent no-knock warrant served at the wrong address. “This was wrong in every aspect,” Yolanda Irving said. On Monday, she...
cbs17
Raleigh’s Sir Walter Wally burrows into retirement from weather forecasting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a more than 20-year career in weather prognostication, Raleigh’s most popular groundhog will hang his hat and burrow into retirement. The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences announced Monday Sir Walter Wally would retire from weather forecasting and will not look for his shadow this year.
cbs17
Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park Identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
cbs17
Woman airlifted with gunshot wound, gunman turns weapon on self, Moore County sheriff says
PINEBLUFF, N.C. (WNCN) – The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting outside of Pinebluff. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home after 4 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived, they reported finding a female victim with a gunshot...
cbs17
Fort Bragg officials seek man after rape in gym parking lot
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials said Monday they are looking for a man who was involved in a rape on the post more than three months ago. The incident was reported on the morning of Oct. 11 in the parking lot of a gym along Armistead Street, according to a news release from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Bragg.
cbs17
Nearly 2 weeks after his death in their custody, Raleigh police haven’t filed to release video of Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community continues to wait to see the body camera video from the deadly incident involving police and 32-year-old Darryl Williams. Right now, six officers are still on administrative duty. Williams died in police custody nearly two weeks ago after officers fired stun guns...
cbs17
Durham police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols beating video and his death
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Several people and city, county and state leaders gathered Sunday at St. Joseph AME Church to welcome new members to the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP). The group, formed in 1935, has played a strong role in advocating for Durham residents...
cbs17
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
cbs17
1st report of human remains found in central NC this year
OSGOOD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said officials located human remains in a county community. The sheriff’s office said human remains were found in the Osgood Community of Lee County on Thursday, but first made aware to the public on Monday evening. It also...
cbs17
Durham BBQ restaurant gets a big boost from community after fear of closing amid repairs and inflation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When CBS 17 first met Fabianne Simmons two weeks ago she described things at her restaurant as dire. She’s the owner of Backyard BBQ Pit in Durham. Not only did the restaurant need costly repairs, but they were also trying to keep the food affordable amid high inflation.
cbs17
13-year-old shot while walking along road in Rocky Mount; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department. At about 10:27 p.m., officers said they responded to the 1400 block of Cokey Road after receiving multiple shots fired calls and a ShotSpotter alert.
cbs17
Central NC police chiefs react to Tyre Nichols body cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police chiefs in Wake County and Moore County released statements after body camera footage showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. The Memphis Police Department released body camera video on Friday, one day after the five police officers were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis...
cbs17
‘Give them their little ticket’: Fayetteville pushing for crackdown on rogue shopping carts harming residents
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville wants to crack down on abandoned shopping carts across the city as its leaders said it is becoming an eyesore. More and more people and small businesses are complaining about it. The carts are being stolen from big box retailers and...
cbs17
Protest against police brutality held in downtown Raleigh; activists calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality. It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street. The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after 1 shot in Edgecombe County, deputies say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Edgecombe County are looking for a suspect after a man was shot over the weekend. The shooting was reported Saturday in the 2000 block of Pinetops-Crisp Road, just south of Pinetops, according to a Monday news release from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
Fact check: Is Raleigh’s homicide rate really a bigger problem than in LA, Washington, other big cities?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is Raleigh’s homicide rate really a bigger problem than it is in other big cities?. One website certainly thinks so, and it ranks the city worse than some others that have much worse reputations. But experts raise several questions about the numbers that go...
