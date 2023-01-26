Read full article on original website
Identify suspect from multiple armed robberies in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple armed robberies. PPD said the robberies occurred through the last few weeks of January. PPD tweeted about the robberies on Monday, Jan. 30, and said the man in accompanying photos is between […]
New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -There’s a bill being talked about in the Colorado legislature that would make all auto thefts felonies. Right now, the state leads the nation in the crime. In 2022, more than 40,000 vehicles were reported stolen. Under current Colorado law, the penalty depends on the...
WANTED: Attempted murder and kidnapping suspects among 8 sought in Colorado Springs area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The information and mugshots in this article were information provided to KKTV 11 News by Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers. As of Jan. 23, all warrants were still active. If you have information on the location for the following suspects, you could be eligible for...
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
Help police identify man involved in crash at Gas-A-Mat
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022. According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue. CCPD said it, “would […]
Police: Distracted driver causes 5-car pileup in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver glanced away from the road for just a moment -- and caused a five-car collision on the interstate, according to Colorado Springs police. The pileup happened just before 5:30 Saturday evening on the southbound side of I-25 at the Circle/Lake exit (138). Police...
School bus crash reported in Falcon
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are responding to a school bus crash near Falcon Tuesday morning. State Patrol tells 11 News initial reports are that the bus ran into a tree at Highway 24 and Rio Lane. Troopers are still en route as of 7:10 a.m. 11 News...
“No records exist,’ says DA’s office as victims look for answers in alleged auto part theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Victims are reaching out to 11 News for answers after learning records no longer exist in their case. Court records, which now appeared to be sealed, accuse Shane Leonard of stealing over $100,000 worth of auto parts from several people. Our previous coverage can be found here.
UPDATE: Law enforcement has resolved the situation
UPDATE: Monday 01/30/2023 9:07 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — FPD said just before 4 a.m. Monday, Jan 30, officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 6400 block of Highway 85 near Fontaine Blvd. The suspect had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and later barricaded himself inside a home on Fordham St. […]
Vehicle hit by gunfire on Fountain Boulevard & Chelton, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An uninvolved driver’s vehicle was hit with gunfire while in the area of a vehicle chase Friday evening on Jan. 27, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 8:35 p.m., CSPD received multiple 911 calls reporting vehicles chasing each other near the corner of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. […]
Pueblo County Jail awarded 5th consecutive ACA accreditation
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Those at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are quite literally jumping for joy. PCSO’s Detention Bureau earned a 5th consecutive American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation on Saturday, Jan. 28. ACA standards are the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems, according to PCSO. The Pueblo County Jail was granted […]
Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
Firefighters report trapped individual following crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash Sunday morning on Jan. 29. CSFD said they are working with a trapped occupant near El Capitan and Union Boulevard. The public is advised to use alternate routes.
WATCH: Trial for Walgreen murder suspect delayed
WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
WATCH: Deputy shows off dance moves at Lewis-Palmer High School north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy has got moves!. Check out Deputy Chad Wheat at Lewis-Palmer High School recently in the video at the top of this article. Video courtesy Jeanette Laudner/LPHS Poms Moms.
I-70 back open after semi crashes close roadway through Glenwood Canyon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple crashes snarled traffic along I-70 Monday, with a pair of semi crashes outright closing the interstate through Glenwood Canyon. CDOT is showing the interstate back open as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. The first collision occurred just after 11 a.m. when a trucker lost control...
1 dead following Friday morning house fire in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Pueblo Friday morning. According to the Pueblo Fire Deparment, the early morning fire fully engulfed a home in southwest Pueblo, on Palmer Avenue. Just before 9 a.m., investigators were still on scene to determine the cause of that fire, which they said killed one adult.
Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
Teens arrested in string of car thefts, robberies
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two teens after a series of search warrants were executed on Thursday, Jan. 26 in response to a string of car thefts, burglaries, and robberies. CSPD said the crimes began in December of 2022. Several different CSPD units worked together to identify the suspects and […]
