Pueblo, CO

Identify suspect from multiple armed robberies in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple armed robberies. PPD said the robberies occurred through the last few weeks of January. PPD tweeted about the robberies on Monday, Jan. 30, and said the man in accompanying photos is between […]
New bill would make all car thefts felonies in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -There’s a bill being talked about in the Colorado legislature that would make all auto thefts felonies. Right now, the state leads the nation in the crime. In 2022, more than 40,000 vehicles were reported stolen. Under current Colorado law, the penalty depends on the...
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
Help police identify man involved in crash at Gas-A-Mat

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022. According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue. CCPD said it, “would […]
School bus crash reported in Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers are responding to a school bus crash near Falcon Tuesday morning. State Patrol tells 11 News initial reports are that the bus ran into a tree at Highway 24 and Rio Lane. Troopers are still en route as of 7:10 a.m. 11 News...
UPDATE: Law enforcement has resolved the situation

UPDATE: Monday 01/30/2023 9:07 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — FPD said just before 4 a.m. Monday, Jan 30, officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 6400 block of Highway 85 near Fontaine Blvd. The suspect had left the scene prior to officers’ arrival, and later barricaded himself inside a home on Fordham St. […]
Pueblo County Jail awarded 5th consecutive ACA accreditation

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Those at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are quite literally jumping for joy. PCSO’s Detention Bureau earned a 5th consecutive American Correctional Association (ACA) accreditation on Saturday, Jan. 28. ACA standards are the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems, according to PCSO. The Pueblo County Jail was granted […]
Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
WATCH: Trial for Walgreen murder suspect delayed

WATCH - UCHealth and Parkview move closer to merger. The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Alissa remains in custody at the Colorado Mental Health Hospital in Pueblo. WATCH-Fire in Colorado Springs started by...
Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
1 dead following Friday morning house fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Pueblo Friday morning. According to the Pueblo Fire Deparment, the early morning fire fully engulfed a home in southwest Pueblo, on Palmer Avenue. Just before 9 a.m., investigators were still on scene to determine the cause of that fire, which they said killed one adult.
Help police identify package thieves in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying package thieves who stole from a home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. If you can identify the pictured suspects, or know of their whereabouts, contact the Cañon City Police Department.
Teens arrested in string of car thefts, robberies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two teens after a series of search warrants were executed on Thursday, Jan. 26 in response to a string of car thefts, burglaries, and robberies. CSPD said the crimes began in December of 2022. Several different CSPD units worked together to identify the suspects and […]
