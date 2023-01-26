ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights: five star 2023 Georgia signee Samuel M'Pemba

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Five-star edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba is one of the elite signees of Georgia’s No. 2 ranked 2023 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound IMG Academy prospect is the No. 46 overall recruit and the No. 8 edge rusher in the country, per 247Sports.

M’Pemba has already enrolled at Georgia and will get reps this spring.

Here’s a look at M’Pemba’s highlight tape.

M’Pemba’s size and explosiveness look the part of an SEC edge rusher.

M’Pemba’s addition is big for Georgia as the Bulldogs look to replace Nolan Smith and Robert Beal Jr. who have declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

