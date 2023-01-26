Read full article on original website
NECN
Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal
An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
NECN
State Police Search Reservoir in Southborough for Missing Man, 57
State and local agencies searched a reservoir on Sunday in Southborough, Massachusetts, marking the third day of their water search for a missing 57-year-old man. Jeffrey Allard, of Ware, was reportedly last seen several days ago after leaving a medical facility in Marlborough, according to Massachusetts State Police. Sunday's search...
NECN
Missing Juvenile Sought by Tewksbury Police
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are asking fort he public's help to find a missing juvenile from Tewksbury. Shane Brooke, whose age was not given by the Tewksbury Police Department, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday. Brooke is described as being white and about 5'10 and 180 pounds. When he...
NECN
Mass. Approaches 3-Year Anniversary of 1st Confirmed COVID Case
This week will mark the third anniversary of the confirmation that COVID-19 had arrived in Massachusetts. The first case confirmed by the Department of Public Health was in a UMass Boston student who had just traveled from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the pandemic. The announcement was made on Feb. 1, 2020, and it marked just the eighth case to be the confirmed in the U.S., and the first on the East Coast.
NECN
Sports Betting Starts Tuesday in Mass. Here's What You Need to Know
Massachusetts is set to launch in-person sports betting in the state on Tuesday, less than two weeks before the Super Bowl and well ahead of March Madness. In-person sports betting starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday at casinos and mobile sports betting scheduled to commence in early March, though no exact date has been given yet. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission was scheduled to meet Monday to approve certificates of operation for the state's three casinos to begin accepting bets.
NECN
Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes
A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said. The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt...
NECN
Woman Rescued from Under Green Line Train in Boston
A woman was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train on Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts. The rescue took place in the area of Commonwealth Avenue at the BU Central Station at around 11:40 p.m., according to authorities. Transit Police said a 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the...
NECN
Rhode Island Police Investigating Dog's Suspicious Death
The mayor of East Providence, Rhode Island, announced the establishment of a reward fund Monday aimed at helping to get answers about a dog that was found dead last week. East Providence police said they began investigating the suspicious death of a Siberian Husky named Niko on Jan. 24. The dog had gotten loose from its home on Lakeside Avenue that morning and was found later that evening in the area of Forbes and Lunn streets with what appeared to be an injury to its head. Police said a veterinarian later determined that Niko had been shot with a pellet or small caliber round from a gun.
NECN
Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman
Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon. Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m. Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200...
NECN
West Newbury Fire Near Barn Extinguished Before Any Animals Harmed
Firefighters were able to stop an outside fire from causing serious damage to a barn with animals inside in West Newbury, Massachusetts, on Sunday night. The West Newbury Fire Department said its crews quickly responded after they were called to Maple Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of fire showing from a barn in the rear of the property. Flames were visible upon arrival and crews worked aggressively to get water on the fire, extinguishing it quickly.
NECN
Teen Injured in Drive-by Shooting Over the Weekend in Providence
A teen was injured in a drive-by shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend. Providence police told WJAR-TV that a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street around 11 p.m. Someone in a car reportedly shot at the teen in the area of Joslin Park and then drove off.
NECN
3 Stabbed in Boston, 1 Arrested, Police Say
Three students of a Boston high school were injured in a stabbing Monday in Dorchester, police said. The victims, all students at TechBoston Academy, are expected to survive, according to the Boston Police Department. A fourth student has been arrested. The stabbing happened at a basketball court at Keith Love...
NECN
Person Killed in Mattapan Shooting
A person has died following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday morning. Boston police responded to Babson Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Police did not immediately provide an update on the victim's condition, but Boston EMS confirmed the person had died from...
NECN
Woburn Teachers Will Strike Monday Amid Contract Dispute, Schools Will Be Closed
More than 500 teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, plan to go on strike Monday after a contract agreement was not reached this weekend, prompting the superintendent to announce that all schools will be closed for the day. The city's teachers' association voted to go on strike Friday, but negotiations picked back...
NECN
Driver Killed After Car Smashes Into Haverhill Carpet Shop, Authorities Say
A man was killed Monday morning after the car he was driving slammed into a building in Haverhill, Massachusetts, according to authorities. The driver, who has been identified as 23-year-old Kevin Casado of Haverhill, was traveling on Broadway when his car slammed into the KC Carpets store at 35 Lafayette Square, according to a news release from Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone.
NECN
Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
NECN
Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting
A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
NECN
Grieving Duxbury Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' For Community
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
NECN
Tyre Nichols' Death Prompts Renewed Calls for Police Reform in Boston
A proposal on police reform by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is getting some renewed attention following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. When she was a candidate running for mayor, Wu outlined the idea as "A Blueprint for Police Reform through Union Contracts." In it, Wu suggests civilianizing traffic enforcement, replacing officers during routine stops with unarmed, trained civilian personnel.
NECN
VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
