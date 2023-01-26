Read full article on original website
Related
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Creative District logo competition nears deadline
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Creative District Steering Committee is hosting a competition to create a logo for the Creative District. The Creative District Steering Committee is currently holding a competition for the Creative District which has been named The Creative Beet for a logo which the committee believes will best represent the district.
News Channel Nebraska
Scotts Bluff County receives several inches of snow
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A couple of towns in Scotts Bluff County received multiple inches of snow. Gering and Scottsbluff are both in a winter weather advisory and are expecting another wave of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.com. They have both received one to three inches of snow. Snowfall is expected to...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff and Gering wrestling teams finish strong in road tournaments over the weekend
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Both the Scottsbluff and Gering wrestling teams out of the state over the weekend competing in wrestling invite tournaments. The Gering High School squad in Colorado for the Westminster Invite and the Bulldogs finishing very strong scoring 195.5 points to take first place overall. Frost Wallace, Jordan Shirley, Taydon Gorsuch and Collin Schwartzkopf picking up individual bracket title as well.
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle schools opt for late starts and closures ahead of bitter cold a snow.
Several panhandle schools will start late Monday, a result of forecasts for 1-3 inches of snow a single digit high temperatures. Kimball Public Schools, Potter-Dix Public Schools and Bayard Public Schools will all start at 10:00 a.m. Monday while Bridgeport Public Schools, Crawford Public Schools and Leyton Public Schools will be on a two hour delay. Banner County Public Schools will be closed Monday.
Snow, cold temperatures to move into Panhandle
Here is the latest headline update for the Blizzard Warning, Winter Storm Warning, and Winter Weather Advisory! Advisories have been expanded to include more areas, and extended into Sunday morning. An extension through Sunday into Monday may be warranted with additional snow accumulations expected. Snow showers will begin early this morning across Carbon County and spread eastward throughout the day with additional snow showers moving in from the north into Converse, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen, Sioux, and Dawes counties. The heaviest snow is forecast to be Saturday. The second image shows the latest updates for snowfall totals across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Refer to the "speedometers" on the left side to see the overall range for snow totals in light blue, the most likely range for snow totals in the darker blue, and the arrow pointing at the official NWS forecast. Note that these snowfall totals are spread across three days: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The heaviest accumulations are currently forecast to be Saturday.For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys#wywx#newx and for road information, dial 511 or go to wyoroad.info (WY) #wyoroad and/or dot.nebraska.gov (NE).
Comments / 0