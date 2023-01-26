Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Cormier thinks Jorge Masvidal “must” defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has his back against the wall and needs to win his next fight. Masvidal will meet Gilbert Burns on the UFC 287 card scheduled for April 8. Headlining that card will be a UFC Middleweight Championship bout between titleholder Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.
Power Slap competitor Jewel Scott admits Dana White’s new venture is high risk: “I may die here”
Power Slap League competitor, Jewel Scott, provided honesty when speaking about the dangers of slap fighting. UFC President Dana White’s new venture has come under fire. Many, including former WWE superstar and neuroscientist Christopher Nowinski, criticize slap fighting since the competitors have no way to intelligently defend themselves from taking a strike to the face.
Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal matchup will be made if ‘Gamebred’ defeats Gilbert Burns: “Let’s settle it once and for all”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards believes he could be facing Jorge Masvidal later this year. ‘Rocky’ has been out of action since his clash with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last August. The bout was a rematch of their prior encounter in December 2015, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory.
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
Tommy Fury shares theory on why Jake Paul signed an MMA contract with PFL
Tommy Fury has given his thoughts on why bitter rival Jake Paul signed a mixed martial arts deal with PFL. On February 26, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul will attempt to finally bring their rivalry to a close. After over a year of mocking one another, it seems as if they’ll finally collide in Saudi Arabia.
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
Leon Edwards discusses the recent struggles of fellow countryman Darren Till: “I feel like he’s a little bit loose with what he’s doing”
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has opined on Darren Till struggling to get back in the win column. Till has found himself on a three-fight losing streak. He hasn’t earned a victory inside the Octagon since November 2019. Till’s most recent bout took place at UFC 282 back in December 2022. “The Gorilla” was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round. The bout earned “Fight of the Night” honors.
Francis Ngannou reveals he could be fighting Tyson Fury in mid-2023
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou isn’t jumping the gun on a Tyson Fury fight in 2023, but he’d like to get a deal in writing before “The Gypsy King” battles Oleksandr Usyk. Ngannou and Fury have expressed interest in throwing down at some point. Fury...
Jorge Masvidal discusses his split with First Round Management: “Right now we’re going through some turmoil”
UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has confirmed the news that he has split from First Round Management. After a year away from the Octagon, Jorge Masvidal will return at UFC 287 to battle Gilbert Burns. At the age of 38, many see this as his last opportunity to make a run for the top of the division.
WWE legend Kurt Angle announces he will be a judge on PFL’s Challenger Series: “Oh it’s true, it’s damn true”
WWE legend Kurt Angle has revealed that he will serve as a guest judge on PFL’s Challenger Series. For so many years now, Kurt Angle has been heralded as a legend in professional wrestling. Rightly so, too, given what he’s accomplished as a multi-time world champion in both WWE and TNA.
Israel Adesanya releases SAW promo for upcoming rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya has posted a SAW promo for his second MMA clash and fourth combat sports bout with Alex Pereira. Adesanya will receive another chance to get past the Pereira hurdle. The two will clash again at UFC 287 on April 8 for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Pereira is 3-0...
Dana White responds to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay
Dana White is responding to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay. The UFC eight-episode ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ reality series debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th of this year. The UFC’s new venture ‘Power Slap League’ has been making headlines as of late, but...
Tommy Fury admits he RESPECTS Jake Paul for moving into boxing – but promises to ‘turn into an animal’ when they fight
TOMMY FURY says he has respect for bitter rival Jake Paul and boxing's other influencers - just don't sling him in their division. The 23-year-old brother of WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury fights his online nemesis for real on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Former Disney child star Paul, 26,...
Darren Till shares his prediction for the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane title fight at UFC 285: “I still think he’ll prove too strong”
UFC middleweight Darren Till has given his thought on the upcoming showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. On March 4, Jon Jones will return to the Octagon for the first time in three years. He’ll take on Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight championship.
Raul Rosas Jr. vows to become the UFC’s first ever three division champion: “I ain’t celebrating nothing until I have them three belts around my waist”
UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr has vowed to become the first ever three-division world champion in UFC history. For many months now, fans have been hearing a whole lot about Raul Rosas Jr. The 18-year-old won a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and then, just last month, submitted Jay Perrin in his official UFC debut.
calfkicker.com
Hafthor Bjornsson looks unrecognizable without beard, compared to ‘European Dana White’
Hafthor Bjornsson is utterly unrecognisable without his distinctive beard. The bushy facial hair has been a trademark of Bjornsson since he first gained fame more than ten years ago. However, he just posted a photo of himself from the past on social media in which he is sporting a clean...
MMAmania.com
Eagle FC president discusses Khabib leaving MMA industry: ‘We asked him to stay with us’
The exact terms of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s latest step away from the mixed martial arts (MMA) world are still a little bit hazy to his teammates and business partners. Even the president of Eagle FC is unsure of how completely absent from the sport Nurmagomedov will be moving forward. Just...
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0