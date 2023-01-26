ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Taxathon': Get your taxes done for free in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Asset Building Coalition and it's partners are hosting a free taxathon service at St. Vincent de Paul Family Success Center. It is an annual resource available for low to moderate income individuals and families. IRS certified volunteers with VITA will provide free tax prep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Zoo announces return of their lantern festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo announced the return of their lantern festival, 'Wild Lights: Around the World.'. Guests will be able to see "sights from around the world" on this 1.4 mile excursion through the zoo. According to the press release, notable landmarks, vegetation and animals from North and South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia will be highlighted in six different zones.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'This can be hard and difficult work': Kentucky officials discuss future of juvenile justice as violence continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice has separated teenagers based on gender, age and offense level. Officials have ordered defense equipment, and even raised salaries to fill substantial staffing gaps. Still, the violent outbreaks keep happening. Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an attack inside the Warren...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

'Bluey' live stage show coming to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all parents! Bluey's live stage show tour is coming to Louisville this September. "Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show" will shake up the Derby City during four performances at The Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 to 17, according to a press release. BLUEY LIVE...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky sued over counties' costs to house state inmates

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates. The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties, media outlets reported.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Community Policy