LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo announced the return of their lantern festival, 'Wild Lights: Around the World.'. Guests will be able to see "sights from around the world" on this 1.4 mile excursion through the zoo. According to the press release, notable landmarks, vegetation and animals from North and South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia will be highlighted in six different zones.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO