Louisville barbershop giving out free haircuts for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville barbershop is giving out free haircuts for those in need on Sunday. Arny's Barbershop, located on Bardstown Road, is hosting the event from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Officials say this is for "new clients only." No appointments or reservations are needed, but clients will be served on a first come, first served basis.
Sweet Love! | Crowd packs grand opening of cheesecake shop in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The doors at Big Nita's Cheesecakes in Butchertown opened for the first time on Saturday. Cake after cake, the cheesier the better for a packed crowd at Big Nita's -- the line was out the door and down the block on East Main Street. "A lot...
Louisville leaders, Highlands neighbors address public safety in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Neighbors living in the Highlands shared their public safety concerns with city and state leaders Monday. Since the beginning of the year, there have been two homicides in District 8: one by Wick's on Baxter Avenue and another on Beechwood Avenue. Louisville Metro Police Lt. Rob...
Human Rights Campaign gives Louisville perfect score for supporting LGBTQ+ community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has been a welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community for years, and the metro is continuing that tradition into 2023. According to a press release, the Human Rights Campaign scores cities based on their support of the LGBTQ+ community; the campaign gave Louisville a perfect score.
'Operation Angel' | Secret Service to host summit in Louisville designed to prevent child exploitation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The United States Secret Service is hosting a summit to help educate on how to prevent child exploitation next Tuesday, Feb. 7. The event is called “Operation Angel” and looks to bring more than 3,000 students together to teach them how to protect themselves from predators, provide victim resources and empower survivors.
Louisville community members react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders throughout Louisville are stunned. Some saying they are confused, disturbed and importantly heartbroken. “That was awful. That was awful. That young man never even posed a threat. It was awful." It is a common reaction after disturbing clips of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop was released...
Motion to designate Merriwether homes as 'historical landmark' fails despite support
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists hoped to save a group of homes in the Merriwether neighborhood by designating them as historical. The group filed the Old Jail Auditorium for the Historical Landmarks and Preservation Commission meeting. They were holding signs that said, “Save Lawton Court.”. Lawton Court is made...
Norton looking for contractors for west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton West Louisville Hospital Project is looking for contractors. Thursday night, they hosted an engagement session for the construction and contracting community. Attendees met the team behind the hospital and were able to learn about the pre-qualification process, project specifications and requirements for upcoming bid...
'Taxathon': Get your taxes done for free in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Asset Building Coalition and it's partners are hosting a free taxathon service at St. Vincent de Paul Family Success Center. It is an annual resource available for low to moderate income individuals and families. IRS certified volunteers with VITA will provide free tax prep...
Louisville is one step closer to proposed Amtrak line connection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amtrak is one step closer to connecting Louisville to other major cities by train. The initial plan was released in 2021, a new line would connect the River City to Indianapolis with a stop in Jeffersonville. From there, the routes go to Chicago or Washington D.C. which connect to other major cities.
Louisville Zoo announces return of their lantern festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo announced the return of their lantern festival, 'Wild Lights: Around the World.'. Guests will be able to see "sights from around the world" on this 1.4 mile excursion through the zoo. According to the press release, notable landmarks, vegetation and animals from North and South America, Africa, Europe, Australia and Asia will be highlighted in six different zones.
'This can be hard and difficult work': Kentucky officials discuss future of juvenile justice as violence continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice has separated teenagers based on gender, age and offense level. Officials have ordered defense equipment, and even raised salaries to fill substantial staffing gaps. Still, the violent outbreaks keep happening. Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an attack inside the Warren...
'Bluey' live stage show coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all parents! Bluey's live stage show tour is coming to Louisville this September. "Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show" will shake up the Derby City during four performances at The Kentucky Center from Sept. 15 to 17, according to a press release. BLUEY LIVE...
Metro Council interviews applicants seeking vacant seats in Districts 3 and 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people hoping represent District 3 in Metro Council made their pitch to the council members on Monday. District 3 is primarily made up of Shively, and the seat was left vacant when Keisha Dorsey left to work for the Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg's office. The...
Louisville marches, prays following fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville have gathered in support of Tyre Nichols, two days after body cam video was released showing his violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee. Community activists gathered across the city to march and pray. A group of just over 30 activists marched up Bardstown Road.
The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
'Housing is a human right': Louisville's Coalition for the Homeless releases new plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Coalition for the Homeless released a new plan to end houselessness in the metro. The nonprofit announced the plan, ‘A New Path Home: Funding Solutions to End Homelessness,’ on Monday; it calls for more funding for shelters, affordable housing, medical centers and eviction prevention.
Highland Commerce Guild asks for 'best practices' on how to keep businesses safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highlands Commerce Guild asked during Wednesday's meeting for a list of "best practices" on what to do to stay safe with the recent amount of gun violence in the area. There have been two homicides since the beginning of January; one happened outside Wick's Pizza...
Former Louisville judge, Sean Delahanty, dies after battle with lung cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Jefferson County's most well-known and outspoken judges has died. Judge David Holton told WHAS11 longtime former Judge Sean Delahanty died after a battle with lung cancer. Delahanty served on the bench in District 6 for two decades. He was not re-elected in 2018. Delahanty...
Kentucky sued over counties' costs to house state inmates
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates. The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties, media outlets reported.
