Paris SKYWARN School Now Virtual
Due to the expected wintry precipitation, Monday, Jan 30, Lamar County’s SKYWARN class has moved to a Virtual format. To sign up, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/4883942018944425311 Class starts at 6:00 pm and is free and open to anyone who would like to attend. If you can’t make this class, feel free to join any other classes we will offer this SKYWARN season. You can find the full schedule and additional details by visiting weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap!
Three Schools Announce Early Release And No School
Sulphur Springs ISD, Como-Pickton ISD and Miller Grove ISD have made the decision to release their students early today due to the intense cold weather and the possibility of the roads freezing over due to cold weather. Sulphur Springs and Como-Pickton will be releasing students at 12 P.M. today, Miller Grove will be releasing students at 12:30 P.M. today.
Wreck Closes 271 Between Talco And Bogata
They are reporting icy roads on 271 south. Please drive with care. For the latest road conditions, go to www.drivetexas.org.
Fannin County Crash Victim Identified
The DPS has identified the man killed late last week in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 121 in Fannin County as 57-year-old Jonathan David Davenport of Whitewright. A vehicle rear-ended his driven by a McKinney man. The impact caused Davenport to veer into opposing traffic and strike Devonport. Date &...
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30
On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
LIST: Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. CBS19 will update this list as districts make their decisions:. Alba-Golden ISD - 10AM start Tuesday. Athens ISD - Canceled Tuesday. Big Sandy ISD...
NTCC – Sports
The Northeast Texas Community College Eagles Softball team started the Spring Season off by traveling to Marshall to scrimmage East Texas Baptist University on Friday. The scrimmage was moved from Saturday to Friday to beat the weather. ETBU defeated the Eagles 6-0 in Game 1 and 5-1 in Game 2...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Kevin Dewayne Bryant was arrested in Hopkins County for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Negligence. They have not released the bond amount. Deputies arrested Alice Nicole Burnett for Abandoning or Endangering a Child. She remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Hopkins County arrested...
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
Two Convicted, Sentenced In Lamar County
A Lamar County jury has convicted Garrett Whitten of Aggravated Robbery. Court documents show that Whitten had been caught shoplifting at the Lowes in Paris and when confronted by a store security officer pulled a gun and threatened the officer. Whitten was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Lewis Tucker...
TXDOT continues replacing SH-8 bridges at Sulphur River
TEXARKANA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) continues to replace bridges over the Sulphur River on State Highway 8. The work is one of six TXDOT projects ongoing in Bowie County. For Cass County, the bridge replacement is one of three. In Bowie County, Interstate 30 is the...
2 more North Texas school districts adopt Monday through Thursday schedule
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more North Texas cities are jumping on board the popular idea of a four-day school week. School districts in Terrell and Anna will adopt the Monday through Thursday schedule for next year. With more and more North Texas districts announcing plans this week to go to four-day school weeks, we decided to check in with one of the first school districts in the area to adopt it two years ago and see how it's working for them.With three young children and a full-time job, Lacey Cotten wasn't on board when Quinlan ISD switched to a four-day school...
911 Abuse Lands Texas Man in Jail
January 29, 2023 – Gary Don Rose age 36 and a resident of Cumby, Tx was arrested and charged with Abuse of 911 Services and Assault of a Peace Officer. The evening began with Rose calling the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with a Deputy. After speaking with law enforcement over the phone Rose called 911 approximately 8 times. Rose was advised multiple times not to call 911 unless it was an emergency.
TxDOT Paris Travel Alert
PARIS – Travel Alert: Many parts of the state, including Northeast Texas, are under a National Weather Service Winter Storm Warming thru 6:00 am Wednesday, Feb 1. Despite our road treatments, traveling may become difficult and hazardous due to freezing rain. Do not travel unless necessary. If you must...
Paris Man Shot In the Face
Paris Police responded to a shooting at 60 W Washington St Sunday afternoon. Officers located a 50 year old man with a gunshot wound to his face. The shooting appears to have happened in an empty apartment. The victim was transported to PRMC ER for treatment and was later transferred to a Dallas area hospital.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
There is the potential for freezing rain and freezing drizzle next wee The highest risk of ice-related impact is north and west of DFW, but there is a low risk in the Metroplex Monday night and Tuesday. Consider altering your travel plans and stocking up on essential items if you are in the orange or red area. NOTE: These graphics display the potential for new ice accumulation during the time frames shown. The ice could worsen if ice remains from the preceding day.
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
Homeless Count In Paris
The Red River Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time Count for Lamar County today. Two counts will occur, one for people living on the streets or other sites not meant to be a habitation, and the other for those living in shelters.
One dead, two taken to hospital after crash in Fannin Co.
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash on State Highway 121 on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Abbas Zeerak, 38, was driving south on SH 121 behind Jonathan Davenport, 57, when Davenport slowed down to make a left-hand turn onto County Rd. 4642 and Zeerak rear-ended him.
