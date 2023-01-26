ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

MyArkLaMiss

Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe City response to shooting at Kingsway Apartments

Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Columbia County police searching for escaped inmates

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Dariusz Patterson, 19, and Meadow Saulsberry, 19, were apprehended in Monroe sometime this afternoon by the U.S. Marshals service, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, all except capital murder suspect 32-year-old Rico Jermaine Rose were back in police custody.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

3 Ruston men arrested during drug investigation; nearly 5 pounds of narcotics seized

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
RUSTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Local law enforcement working to combat crime in Farmerville

FAREMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office and other law enforcement have been working to address the series of crimes in Farmerville. On January 23, 2023, Farmerville Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired on Ward Street, East Green Street, and Underwood Street. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says he has […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home: Authorities made contact […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA

