Suspect arrested in Caldwell Parish stabbing that involved three victims
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE: Around Noon, officials confirmed that a suspect has been arrested for the early morning stabbing that took place in Caldwell Parish, La. As of now, the victims’ medical status is unknown. CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 30, 2023, a stabbing that involved three victims took […]
KNOE TV8
Caldwell Parish officials arrest suspect in Anding Heights stabbings
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Sheriff Bennett says three victims were stabbed at Anding Heights on Jan. 30, 2023, around 10:15 in the morning. Bennett said it was an isolated incident between friends and distant relatives. “When we got there, a couple of detectives or a couple of officers...
Man found burglarizing Ouachita Parish business, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 29, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Twin City Electric Company in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they located the suspect inside the establishment and placed him […]
Monroe City response to shooting at Kingsway Apartments
Monroe, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating the shots fired at officers that occurred on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Michelli Martin, Media Relations Director for Monroe, LA, told us about the city’s response to this crime. “The general consensus and thoughts between Mayor Friday Ellis and Chief Vic Zordan are fairly the same: […]
myarklamiss.com
Ouachita Parish homeowner finds unknown individual stealing wheelbarrow from their backyard; suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Auburn Avenue on January 29, 2023, around 10:19 AM, in reference to a suspect trespassing. Police were informed that the suspect allegedly was in the homeowner’s backyard without their permission, stealing a wheelbarrow.
KNOE TV8
Columbia County police searching for escaped inmates
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Dariusz Patterson, 19, and Meadow Saulsberry, 19, were apprehended in Monroe sometime this afternoon by the U.S. Marshals service, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. As of Monday evening, all except capital murder suspect 32-year-old Rico Jermaine Rose were back in police custody.
Monroe Police Department investigating shooting involving Monroe Police Officers
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, January 28, 2023, around 2:00 AM in the 4200 block of Elm Street, shots were fired at Monroe Police Officers. This incident is currently being investigated by the Monroe Police Department. The Monroe Police Department responded to a “shots fired” complaint at Kingsway Apartments. Three or four people entered […]
Police attempting to identify woman after theft takes place at West Monroe business
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department needs assistance identifying the woman in the picture below. Detectives would like to talk to the woman about a theft that took place at a business in West Monroe, La. If you know the whereabouts of the […]
3 Ruston men arrested during drug investigation; nearly 5 pounds of narcotics seized
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — After a six-month investigation, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 34-year-old Miketavious Dice, 30-year-old Nicholas Moore, and 41-year-old Ladarius Winzer for drug offenses. According to officials, they obtained a search warrant for the suspects and were able to seize 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine, […]
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations
Four Suspects Arrested on Drug Charges in Louisiana After Undercover Drug Operations. Union Parish, Louisiana – Four suspects from Louisiana have been arrested on various drug charges after recent undercover drug operations in Union Parish. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates and the Narcotics Division of the Union Parish Sheriff’s...
Fight lands West Monroe duo in jail; charged with drug and weapon offenses
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 26, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office observed two females in a physical altercation on the 100 block of Wisteria Drive in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, 32-year-old Chelsea Evans was in the passenger seat of […]
Man accused of pointing gun at minors after fight takes place at West Monroe High School after-school sport event; arrested
A man is accused of pointing a gun at minors after a fight broke out at a West Monroe High School after-school sport event.
cenlanow.com
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Local law enforcement working to combat crime in Farmerville
FAREMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office and other law enforcement have been working to address the series of crimes in Farmerville. On January 23, 2023, Farmerville Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired on Ward Street, East Green Street, and Underwood Street. Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says he has […]
Authorities find fentanyl, crystal meth, Xanax, and more narcotics during routine residence check, deputies say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 27, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check at a home on Redbud Street in West Monroe, La. During the routine check, agents located the following narcotics in the home: Authorities made contact […]
KNOE TV8
Former Ouachita deputy clerk arrested, accused of wiring public funds to self
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk Donald J. Ryder, Jr. was arrested this morning on charges such as money laundering, computer fraud and malfeasance in office. Ryder is accused of diverting public funds from the Clerk of Court to himself via PayPal. An audit report released...
KNOE TV8
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
KSLA
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide. According […]
