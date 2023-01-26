Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Inkulinati - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Inkulinati is available now in PC Early Access and Xbox Game Preview. Check out the launch trailer to learn about this ink-based medieval strategy game, including a breakdown of its single-player campaign, the hot seat duel mode, combat, and more.
IGN
Trek to Yomi - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Trek to Yomi is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for this samurai adventure game. As a vow to his dying Master, the young swordsman Hiroki is sworn to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward.
IGN
Holstin - Official Janowski House Gameplay Demo
Holstin is a psychological survival horror game inspired by the Resident Evil series. Set in an eerie, isolated 90’s Polish town consumed by an ominous presence. You've lost contact with a close colleague as he was looking for answers to a newspaper story. Now you need to venture into this psyche-shattering town to find out the truth and the fate of your friend. Holstin is releasing at a later date with a demo available now on Steam.
IGN
Avatar Generations - Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
Avatar Generations is available now for iOS and Android. Watch the launch trailer to get another look at this turn-based squad RPG game and see Aang, Katara, and more in action. In Avatar Generations, players assemble a team of iconic Avatar heroes and adversaries as they explore a dynamic map...
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Exclusive Deleted Scene
After a conversation with her Uncle (Danny Sapani), Okoye (Danai Gurira) is faced with a daunting choice in the exclusive deleted scene "Daughter of the Border." Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on Digital February 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Bonus content includes deleted scenes, a gag reel, and audio commentary by filmmakers Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will also stream on Disney+ on February 1.
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 4 Trailer Released; Mycologist Explains Whether Events of the Series Can Actually Happen
Following the heartbreaking Episode 3 of The Last of Us, the action kicks up once again in the coming episode, as Joel and Ellie continue their treacherous journey. As part of their cross-country expedition, the duo will face their first major challenge outside the Boston Quarantine Zone, with no Tess to back them up. In the trailer, we see Ellie's inexperience in going on expeditions, as she uses the incorrect maps.
IGN
Dead Space Wiki Guide
You can find the Ripper next to a body when you're on your way to refuel the Engines in the Engineering Deck during Chapter 3, Course Correction. The Ripper is a rotary saw, which means you will need to get up close and personal to do any real damage. You can also shoot blades that will ricochet off the walls. The Ripper comes with three Special Abilities: Angled Launcher (SP1), Deflecting Edges (SP2), and Carbon-Fiber Blades (SP3). You can upgrade Damage (DMG), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Duration (DUR).
IGN
Rhodanos Channel Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Rhodanos Channel, as well as provide all of their solutions!
IGN
WWE 2K23 - Official Cody Rhodes Full Ring Entrance Trailer
Check out the new WWE 2K23 trailer featuring Cody Rhodes, aka 'The American Nightmare'. Watch as the crowd goes wild for the WWE superstar's big entrance at WWE Raw. WWE 2K23 is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One on March 17, 2023. This year's WWE cover star is John Cena.
IGN
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
IGN
GoldenEye Cheat Unlocks
GoldenEye 007 features a number of unlockable cheats that make the game more fun, from paintball mode to turbo, invisibility, and more. To unlock these cheats, you have to beat specific levels under a specific time limit.
IGN
Flaming Espinas - Weakness, Tips, Armor
The monster Flaming Espinas is a new monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and a returning monster to the series. This page will cover the weaknesses of this Espinas variant, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
IGN
How to Find All Abominations
If you take your time exploring the game world where Forspoken takes place, you might encounter some hidden surprises. In fact, there are four secret bosses known as Abominations, these are the toughest enemies in the game, and on this page, we go over how to find them and the loot they drop.
IGN
Days Gone Wiki Guide
Criers are infected crows. They are only encountered in the Crater Lake and Highway 97 regions, and during the mission We Couldn't Take the Risk in Iron Butte. Criers are only found a short distance from their nests. They will circle overhead, then swoop down and attack. They will skreech when they attack. When you hear the screech, roll out of the way to avoid the strike.
IGN
Activities
You can see how many activities you still have in a region via the world map, which you can access by hitting the touchpad when on the standard map. In the tab on the right, you'll be able to see how many activities you've completed in a region, as well as how many activities still remain, giving you an idea of what it will take to reach 100% completion. Below, you'll find links to pages documenting each main activity type. Each page will show you where to find an activity, what enemies you'll face while completing it and what the reward is:
IGN
Steel Seed - Announcement Trailer
Steel Seed is an action-stealth adventure in which the last survivors of Earth, being kept safe underground by AI machines following mankind's own near-destruction of the planet, must defend themselves against a new threat. Steel Seed is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S and is due out in 2024.
IGN
The Interloper
The Interloper is the third chapter in Forspoken. This walkthrough will offer tips for conquering enemies and defeating challenging bosses you will face, such as the Tap to Reveal and the Tap to Reveal. Here you'll also find the necessary steps for exploring the city of Cipal and finding the Leap Spell.
IGN
Dead Space Story and Lore
With our introduction to the universe taking place hundreds of years after the canonical beginning of the overall Dead Space timeline, there are many concepts in the original Dead Space and its 2023 remake that won't be immediately apparent when Isaac Clarke first rocks up on the USG Ishimura. Whether...
IGN
Genshin Web Event: Iridescence in Papers Guide
Another web event is here to help you prepare for Genshin Impact's special Lantern Rite, the grand finale to The Exquisite Night Chimes event. Craft iridescent paper art and help your favorite characters set the stage for a performance worthy of the Lantern Rite ritual. Participate in the Iridescence in...
IGN
The Watergarden Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Watergarden, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Comments / 0