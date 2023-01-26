ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large

(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
