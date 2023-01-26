Read full article on original website
Rep. Lukens appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office board
State Rep. Meghan Lukens has been appointed to the Colorado Tourism Office Board of Directors by House Speaker Julie McCluskie, according to a news release. Lukens represents District 26, which includes Routt, Eagle, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties, in the state House. She was appointed to the tourism office board alongside three other state legislators.
Respect the Rural: Education continues with property tax bill flyers
With an increase in people recreating in, new homebuyers moving in and second-home owners spending more time in rural Routt County the past few years, agricultural and nonprofit organizations are continuing to educate about “Respect the Rural.”. A Respect the Rural handout will be included in the tax bills...
Lions’ roar continues to be heard in the Yampa Valley more than 100 years after the club was founded in Steamboat
Thirty-four community leaders came together in late 1922 to start the first chapter of Lions Club in Steamboat Springs, creating an organization that has now served the community for a century. “I think it’s the oldest club in Steamboat Springs — with a very proud history,” said Ed Mumm, president...
Routt County Humane Society’s Mend a Heart event supports animals waiting for adoption
The Routt County Humane Society is holding its Mend a Heart donation event until Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. Mend a Heart encourages Routt County community members to make a $25 donation in honor of one of the animals currently available for adoption. Every donation will provide food, shelter, medical care and attention to the dog or cat waiting to be adopted, according to a news release.
Police file charges after discovering 68 pills of suspected fentanyl inside Craig apartment
Assisted by the Rout County Combined Emergency Response Team and local law enforcement, Moffat County’s All Crime Enforcement Team arrested three people this week after allegedly discovering dozens of suspected fentanyl pills while raiding an apartment in Craig. According to an arrest affidavit, officers applied for a search warrant...
Steamboat basketball steamrolls Moffat County, extends win streak to seven
From the jump, Steamboat Springs boys basketball had the advantage in the rivalry game against Moffat County on Friday, Jan. 27. The Sailors went on to close out the game with a 49-32 victory to extend the team’s winning streak to seven games and putting them 7-0 in league play.
Hayden girls basketball surges past Soroco in weekend rivalry game
Hayden girls basketball hosted the Soroco Rams for a 32-minute Routt County battle on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hayden took the early advantage and never looked back, scoring 15 points in the opening quarter and shutting out Soroco for the full eight minutes. It was a high-scoring affair for the Tigers...
Hayden boys edge out Soroco in Saturday night thriller
To close out a weekend full of high school basketball rivalry games, the Soroco Rams traveled up the road to Hayden for a boys basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 28. Both teams came into the contest with losing records but the energy and emotion in the stands and on the court, brought out the best in both teams who each scored above their season averages.
