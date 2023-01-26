ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana Police looking to identify wallet thief

By Bradley Zimmerman
 4 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in solving a recent theft.

Officials said someone stole a wallet from a restaurant in Urbana and then used a debit card from that wallet that same day. The thief bought a large number of prepaid phones and gift cards from another business.

The person who made these purchases was caught on store security cameras. He is depicted as being black with dark hair and wearing a surgical mask, a gray coat, and light-colored pants.

Photos courtesy of the Urbana Police Department

Anyone who can help Urbana Police identify this person is asked to call them at 217-384-2320; arrangements can be made to share information in private. Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to them by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website , or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will reward a tip that leads to an arrest in this case with $1,000 in cash.

