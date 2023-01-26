ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Michelle Baca
4d ago

I urge you as a resident of San Diego to NOT go forward with your plan to tax drivers for the miles they drive or any other taxes you plan on putting in place. We pay the highest taxes in the nation. Also forcing drivers to use mass transit is NOT the way to go. Please stop acting like an authoritarian government forcing your agendas on the citizens of San Diego. You should not penalize people for not wanting to use public transportation. . So again...I urge you to not go forward with this planSincerely,Michelle Baca

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway

The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

A divided Vista council changes SANDAG appointment process

VISTA — A bitter battle was on display as a divided Vista City Council recently changed how members are appointed to the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors. Under the city’s original ordinance, the mayor of Vista was solely responsible for submitting appointments to regional boards and...
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”

Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Oceanside seeks ‘innovative’ designs for sand retention project

OCEANSIDE – The city continues its search for a sand replenishment source paired with a retention structure, a project made controversial due to the potential use of groins or other similar hard structures. While groins — perpendicular structures extending into the water from shore to maintain updrift beaches and...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Safety Night rolls out at Sunset Market

OCEANSIDE — Meet your Oceanside first responders at Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2. This family event will introduce all the city’s law enforcement personnel, and feature 10-plus vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards.
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG board members fight to change weighted voting system

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of leaders representing multiple San Diego County cities demanded SANDAG reconsider the weighted voting system. The weighted system allows veto power to three constituencies, effectively giving the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and the County the ability to direct SANDAG’s efforts. This system has been called an unfair means of silencing smaller cities.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Coast News

San Marcos celebrates 60 years as city

SAN MARCOS — The city of San Marcos celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and reflects back on six decades of service to the community. To commemorate, San Marcos city council, residents and city staff gathered before its regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday to look back at how the city has grown while maintaining its community-centric values.
SAN MARCOS, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy

OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
milestomemories.com

Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego

Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego. Alaska Airlines announced today the launch of three new routes out of San Diego, including two coast-to-coast nonstops. Alaska will start flying daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts...
SAN DIEGO, CA

