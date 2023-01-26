Read full article on original website
Michelle Baca
4d ago
I urge you as a resident of San Diego to NOT go forward with your plan to tax drivers for the miles they drive or any other taxes you plan on putting in place. We pay the highest taxes in the nation. Also forcing drivers to use mass transit is NOT the way to go. Please stop acting like an authoritarian government forcing your agendas on the citizens of San Diego. You should not penalize people for not wanting to use public transportation. . So again...I urge you to not go forward with this planSincerely,Michelle Baca
Reply(2)
5
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway
The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
Coast News
A divided Vista council changes SANDAG appointment process
VISTA — A bitter battle was on display as a divided Vista City Council recently changed how members are appointed to the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors. Under the city’s original ordinance, the mayor of Vista was solely responsible for submitting appointments to regional boards and...
kusi.com
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
Coast News
Oceanside seeks ‘innovative’ designs for sand retention project
OCEANSIDE – The city continues its search for a sand replenishment source paired with a retention structure, a project made controversial due to the potential use of groins or other similar hard structures. While groins — perpendicular structures extending into the water from shore to maintain updrift beaches and...
Coast News
Safety Night rolls out at Sunset Market
OCEANSIDE — Meet your Oceanside first responders at Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2. This family event will introduce all the city’s law enforcement personnel, and feature 10-plus vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department and Oceanside Lifeguards.
Bankers Hill man organizes 'payment strike' amid escalating utility bills
As SDG&E bills are escalating around San Diego County, some residents are going on a "payment strike."
kusi.com
SANDAG board members fight to change weighted voting system
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A group of leaders representing multiple San Diego County cities demanded SANDAG reconsider the weighted voting system. The weighted system allows veto power to three constituencies, effectively giving the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and the County the ability to direct SANDAG’s efforts. This system has been called an unfair means of silencing smaller cities.
Coast News
San Marcos celebrates 60 years as city
SAN MARCOS — The city of San Marcos celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and reflects back on six decades of service to the community. To commemorate, San Marcos city council, residents and city staff gathered before its regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday to look back at how the city has grown while maintaining its community-centric values.
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Farmers Insurance cancels policies for 300+ homes in Tierrasanta
SAN DIEGO — A condo complex in Tierrasanta with more than 300 units is scrambling to find property insurance for wildfire coverage. Earlier this month, Farmers Insurance suddenly canceled the policy for all homeowners in the Villa Monterey community. Jon Morrone and his wife have lived in the condo...
California Reparations Task Force Zeroes In On Who’d Be Eligible For Compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
fox10phoenix.com
Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
Large sinkhole forms on downtown street
A large sinkhole has formed on a street in downtown San Diego, prompting crews to close off the area Friday.
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
milestomemories.com
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego. Alaska Airlines announced today the launch of three new routes out of San Diego, including two coast-to-coast nonstops. Alaska will start flying daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts...
San Diego ranked as Ethiopian food capital of US, study shows
The study—which was put together by Preply—found America's Finest City as the Ethiopian food capital of the entire country with a 4.8 rating.
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
Comments / 9