cleveland19.com
Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - As car thefts continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio, there’s hope within the law enforcement community that collaborative policing could help slow the troubling trend. In fact, one Northeast Ohio police chief suggests the work local agencies are already doing could help solve a number...
cleveland19.com
Orange Village firefighter dies unexpectedly, officials say
ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Orange Village firefighter John Prochazka died unexpectedly, according to an Orange Village Fire Department Facebook post. Prochazka was 59-years-old and he died at his home in Orange, according to county records. The Warrensville Fire Department posted on Facebook their condolences to the family, friends, and...
cleveland19.com
Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
cleveland19.com
Ohio, Pennsylvania detectives search for leads in 4 cold cases that could be connected
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives in three counties aren’t giving up on cold cases that have stumped them for decades. They’re trying to figure out whether one killer could be behind the murders of four women from the Cleveland area in the 80s and 90s. All of the...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: A very cold day ahead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold air mass in place today. Mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures only around 20 degrees for most of us. You’ll be a few notches warmer in the Akron-Canton area. There will be some intervals of sun from time to time. Temperatures drop well into...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Turning colder heading into February
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The steady snow diminishes to flurries by this evening. Temperatures will be falling into the teens overnight. A mostly cloudy sky Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures only around 20 degrees. We have more sunshine in the forecast Wednesday. High temperatures in the 25 to 30 degree range. We...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain, then light snow, and then cold
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see a little, light snow tonight with possible freezing drizzle as lows bottom out around 30. Light snow Monday will couple with highs in the low 30s. Tuesday through Friday will be dry with highs only in the 20s and low 30s.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer and rainy into Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our next system is on deck for late tonight. Any evening plans before midnight will be dry under cloudy skies as temperatures rest into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Scattered rain showers start to develop after midnight and will overspread Northeast Ohio from west to...
