KBTX.com
A&M Falls to No. 18 Stanford in ITA Kickoff Weekend Final
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost a hard-fought battle against No. 18 Stanford (4-1), Monday at the Taube Family Tennis Center. With A&M looking to take down another ranked opponent, pairing No. 33 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand got the Aggies off the mark fast, defeating Stanford’s Arthur Fery/Filip Kolasinski on court 1 (6-1). The Cardinal fired back winning on court 3, but A&M’s JC Roddick/Giulio Perego answered back by closing out court 2, besting Samir Banerjee/Max Basing (6-2) and securing the doubles point for the Maroon & White.
KBTX.com
No. 4 Texas A&M Bests FAU to Advance to Finals of ITA Kickoff Weekend
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 4 Texas A&M women’s tennis team overcame the weather, and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-0), at the Mitchell Tennis Center to advance to the ITA Kickoff Weekend Finals versus No. 20 Florida. Despite rain delays, the Aggies started strong in doubles play. Mary...
KBTX.com
Bost named preseason All-American
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M infielder Austin Bost was named to the D1Baseball preseason All-American third team as a designated hitter. Bost has played 122 games for the Aggies so far in three seasons. He is a career .335 hitter with 23 home runs, 26 doubles, and 94 RBI.
KBTX.com
Tournament Preview: Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team opens the spring slate at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate on Monday. The par-72, 7,072-yard Tucson Country Club is site of the two-day, 54-hole tournament. Texas A&M trots out a formidable lineup headlined by three-time All-American Sam Bennett. He is...
KBTX.com
Men’s Basketball Remains Unbeaten at Home in SEC Play, Tops Vanderbilt 72-66
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team used a strong second half to rally past the Vanderbilt Commodores, 72-66, in front of season-high crowd of 12,646 on Saturday evening at Reed Arena. With the victory, the Aggies improved to 15-6 overall and 7-1 in Southeastern...
KBTX.com
Women’s Hoops Gears Up for Road Test at Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team looks to pick up another SEC win as it hits the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at noon inside Memorial Gym on Sunday. Last Time Out. The Aggies (6-12, 1-7 SEC) are fresh off their first SEC...
KBTX.com
Longtime Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins passed away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime and former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins has passed away. Collins coached the Longhorns’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for 29 seasons, 27 on the varsity level. He led the girls’ team to state in back-to-back years in 1982 and 1983. He brought the boys’ team to the state tournament in 1992. Collins retired in 2007 before coaching one year at Calvert. He finished with a 600-307 varsity record with the Longhorns. Collins made three regional tournaments with the boys’ team and six regional tournaments with the girls’ team. He coached current Dime Box girls and boys basketball coaches, Kasey Kubena and Bill Kubena.
KBTX.com
Men’s Tennis Heads to Stanford for ITA Kickoff Weekend
PALO ALTO, Calif. – Texas A&M men’s tennis returns to California for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, Jan. 29-30, held by Stanford at the Taube Family Tennis Center. The Aggies are the No. 3 seed entering the weekend, with aims of topping both opponents to advance to the National Team Indoor Championships in Chicago, Illinois.
KBTX.com
Casarez Highlights Closing Day of Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Eric Casarez and the Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up competition of the Razorback Invitational at Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday. Less than 24 hours after recording a 3:59.08 split on the 1600m leg of the school record breaking...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M hosts meet and greet ahead of season opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball fans got a chance to meet the team at Davis Diamond on Saturday. A couple hundred fans braved the rain for an open practice, facility tour and autograph signing. Head coach Trisha Ford has held yearly meet and greets during her time at...
KBTX.com
College Station looking for redevelopment ideas near A&M campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Property and business owners near Texas A&M University met with city staff Monday as they work to redesign the area. The City of College Station is looking to reimagine how people live, work and play near the university. Staff planner, Matthew Ellis, says that can’t happen without input from residents living and working in the area.
KBTX.com
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
KBTX.com
Limited time offer for hungry customers with a sweet tooth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in the mood for something sweet, run down to Another Broken Egg Café for their Boston Cream Cakes. This Boston cream-layered triple pancake stack topped with chocolate cream with toasted almonds and Baileys® fresh whipped cream is only for those age 21 and older.
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 am. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
KBTX.com
Enjoy live music and a dinner at The Queen Theatre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theatre is hosting the Taylor Hunnicutt Acoustic Show and Dinner. Taylor Hunnicutt will be headlining the evening with opener Mary-Charlotte Young starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. “Taylor is coming from Alabama with a three-piece band, it’s going to be pretty cool,...
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Servings of generosity from Korey Thomas are super-sized in his restaurant
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re nearing the three-year mark when COVID-19 was first declared a global pandemic. You have to remember in 2020 there was a lot of uncertainty about the virus and as restrictions were put in place, community heroes emerged including Korey Thomas. Thomas is the owner...
KBTX.com
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A car struck a bridge pillar on Highway 6 southbound in Navasota at the LaSalle St (Business 6) exit on Sunday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, there are multiple patients, so drivers should expect delays and numerous emergency vehicles in the area. The crash happened around...
KBTX.com
Burleson County property taxes can be paid on Wednesday without penalty
Burleson County, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County government offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, which happens to be the deadline for property taxes. Since the offices will be closed on Tuesday, the county will accept the payments on Wednesday with no penalty. According to the Burleson County website,...
KBTX.com
As need increases, demand for school district closets rise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School resources like Hope’s Locker in Bryan ISD and Chrissy’s Closet in College Station ISD have seen an uptick of those in need this school year. Both have been lifelines through challenges like COVID-19 and inflation, providing essentials like clothes, shoes, toiletries and more to students, families and district employees in need.
