freightwaves.com
How engine modification can help fleets replace diesel with cleaner-burning biofuels
As the world pushes to curb its production of harmful emissions that contribute to global warming, investors, shippers and customers have been increasingly concerned with their own environmental responsibility and that of the companies they do business with. According to the Governance and Accountability Institute, more than 90% of S&P...
Canadian energy company Imperial investing in renewable diesel
Imperial said the investment represents a down payment on a cleaner future.
marinelink.com
OSVs Help to Power North American Maritime Fuel Transition
Just five out of the 1,664 OSVs operate on clean fuel technology in the U.S., and all of them are owned and operated by Harvey Gulf International Marine. Harvey Gulf’s ‘green fleet’ utilizes LNG and Bio-LNG as the main fuel sources. Pictured is Harvey Champion with Corvus Orca energy storage system. Image courtesy Harvey Gulf.
maritime-executive.com
E-Methanol and the Future of Marine
As the marine industry looks to decarbonize, with ambitious targets set by the International Maritime Organization IMO 2030 and IMO 2050, new fuels will be part of the solution. But which fuel will it be? Eric Klein, Sustainable Energy Systems, Siemens Energy, talks about how e-methanol fits into the mix and a ground-breaking project with European Energy that has set a new bar in producing this new energy.
marinelink.com
Sembcorp Marine Names LNG Hybrid Tug in Singapore
Sembcorp Marine celebrated the naming of JMS Sunshine, its first of a series of LNG hybrid tugs specially designed for domestic service in Singapore. Sembcorp Marine commissioned the design and build of the world’s first LNG hybrid tug in 2018, and the company plans to build a fleet of tugs to progressively replace the existing diesel-powered fleet operated by Jurong Marine Services (JMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine Ltd and a licensed operator of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Georgia scores $80M grant for plant to make jet fuel from wood chips
The Department of Energy awarded an $80 million grant Thursday to a Georgia facility that turns wood residue into jet fuel as a way to decrease the airline industry's carbon footprint.
First small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Jan. 19 in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license. ...
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Exxon planning largest hydrogen production facility in the world
Exxon is planning to produce so-called blue hydrogen, which utilizes technology to capture any of the associated carbon emissions.
BBC
Man hit with £29k Shell Energy bill after supplier error
A man has been hit with a £29,000 energy bill following a mistake by his supplier. Patrick Collins, from Henley, Oxfordshire, said attempts to resolve the problem with Shell Energy had so far failed. The bill was his first from the firm after his previous supplier, Green Energy, went...
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Europe is scooping up future US liquefied natural gas supplies to prevent crisis
Buyers from across Europe are turning to long-term supply deals with U.S. liquefied natural gas exporters to mitigate an energy crisis.
pgjonline.com
Exxon Mobil Sets Large-Scale Hydrogen Plant Start-Up for 2027
(Reuters) — Exxon Mobil Corp. disclosed on Monday its plan to start operations at its large-scale hydrogen plant in Texas in 2027 or 2028, Exxon's Low Carbon business president Dan Ammann told Reuters. The unit is part of Exxon's efforts to create a new business to make money out...
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Study: Enough rare earth minerals to fuel green energy shift
The world has enough rare earth minerals and other critical raw materials to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy to produce electricity and limit global warming, according to a new study that counters concerns about the supply of such minerals.With a push to get more electricity from solar panels, wind turbines, hydroelectric and nuclear power plants, some people have worried that there won’t be enough key minerals to make the decarbonization switch. Rare earth minerals, also called rare earth elements, actually aren't that rare. The U.S. Geological Survey describes them as a “relatively abundant.” They're essential for the strong...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
