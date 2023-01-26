Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
Serial Killers and Ties with Montana
Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
yourbigsky.com
Congrats, MT on record low unemployment; But drug war still on
Following a year of records for low unemployment, labor force growth, and total employment, Governor Greg Gianforte today announced Montana’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in December as the state’s total employment and labor force reached an all-time high. “Thanks to the hard work of Montanans and our...
yourbigsky.com
Top reasons more people are moving to Montana
Montana’s low cost of living, low crime rates, and booming job market make it a favorite state for many families and millennials. The state’s low property taxes, zero sales tax, and shorter commuting time make moving to Montana appealing to many people.
yourbigsky.com
AG Knudsen agrees with Gov. Gianforte on need for increased drug enforcement
In response to Governor Greg Gianforte’s State of the State address, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement:. “Governor Gianforte is right: Montanans are better off now than we were two years ago, but the threat of crime and drugs continues to grow after previous administrations ignored the issue for years. I appreciate his continued support for law enforcement and the needed resources for the Montana Department of Justice’s Highway Patrol, Division of Criminal Investigation, prosecution bureau, and MMIP task force to hold criminals accountable and keep Montanans safe.”
Comments / 0