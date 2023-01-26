Read full article on original website
27 First News
Harvey H. Mason, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harvey H. Mason, Sr., 90, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. He was born to the late Harry Marshall Mason and Florence (Baughman) Mason on June 23, 1932, in Lisbon, Ohio. Left to cherish his memory are his children; Chris (Mary Ann)...
Robert T. Keck, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert T. Keck, 73, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born on July 14, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Theodore and Eloise (Barringer) Keck. Bob was a 1969 graduate of Western Reserve High School,...
Pauline L. Swisher, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pauline L. Swisher, 96, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at her home. She was born January 28, 1927, in Mecca, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence Elhannan Grant and the late Dollie Cozad. Pauline graduated from Johnston High School. She...
Debora Jean Jenoff, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debora Jean Jenoff, 65, formerly of Austintown, peacefully entered eternal life Friday afternoon, January 27, 2023, surrounded by her family. Debora was born January 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Jean Galluppi Yash, and lived in the area most of...
Joseph A. Reichert, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Reichert, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Park Vista with his family at his side. Joseph was born June 17, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of Adam Reichert and Josephine Andres. He was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School...
Eric John Rendes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric John Rendes passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born September 22, 1965. Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eric John...
Teresa M. (Danesi) Petro, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On January 23, 2023, Teresa M. (Danesi) Petro, born and raised in Cleveland formally of Strongsville, Ohio, and Williamsfield, Ohio, left this earth to be with the Lord at the age of 64. Loving mother to her children Melissa (Petro) Augustine, Christopher Petro, II, and...
Florence JoAnn Dye, Fowler, Ohio
FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Florence JoAnn Dye, 85, will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Florence passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, at her home. She was born June...
Corey Michael Breckner-Nail, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey Michael Breckner-Nail, 30 passed away Saturday evening January 28, 2023, doing what he loved. He was born June 25, 1992, in Youngstown, a son of Michael P. and Kelly Breckner Nail. Corey was a 2012 graduate of Boardman High School and was a professional...
Edward J. Prusak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Prusak, 89, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at Community Skilled Nursing Home. He was born July 30, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John Prusak and the late Adeli (Steiniger) Prusak. Edward served his country...
Shirley F. Reese, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley F. Reese, 87 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this world for Heaven on Thursday, January 27 after a 7-week battle from post Covid complications. She was born December 15, 1935 in Wyatt, West Virginia., a daughter of the late William and Nadine (Ashcraft) Heldreth and...
Herman C. Frank, II, Washingtonville, Ohio
WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mayor Herman C. Frank, II, of Washingtonville, died at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023, with his wife and son by his side, following a six-month battle with chemo complications. He was born on August 29, 1944 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. His late father was...
Stephen ‘Steve’ Ray Ferrebee, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen ‘Steve’ Ray Ferrebee, 67, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, peacefully at his home under the care of Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by his family. Steve was born January 17, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, as the son of Edgar and Betty...
Frank P. Cicero, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank P. Cicero, 72 of Burghill, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Heritage Manor. He was born November 26, 1950, in Mannheim, Germany, the son of Frank C. Cicero and Ilse (Ihrig) Cicero. Frank was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.
Laurel Lou Utsinger, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Laurel Lou Utsinger, passed away. She was 83. Born to Marianne and Myron Hudson Kays, Laurel was a loving mother and grandmother. She leaves behind four children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Laurel most loved her family, her pets, her...
Barbara Ann Johnson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann “Barb” Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hospice House. Barb was born March 11, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Mae (Moorhead) Johnson of Struthers. She was a 1964 graduate of...
Michael Wylie, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Wylie, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. at Park Vista Nursing Home, following an extended illness. He was born August 8, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry and Lela Adams Wylie. Michael attended the...
John R. Leshinsky, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Leshinsky, Jr., 57, passed away Thursday evening, January 19, 2023. John was born March 13, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of the late John R. and Mary Ellen Carney Leshinsky, Sr. He was a 1983 graduate of Boardman High School and was a...
John E. Metzinger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Metzinger passed peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by family. John was born March 3, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Bertha Farrell Metzinger; he was a lifelong area resident. He graduated...
Sally Ann Seeds, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Ann Seeds, 89, formerly of Boardman, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers. Sally was born March 17, 1933 in Youngstown, the daughter of L. Donald Schuman and Inez (Richards) Schuman. She was...
