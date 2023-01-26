ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - As car thefts continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio, there’s hope within the law enforcement community that collaborative policing could help slow the troubling trend. In fact, one Northeast Ohio police chief suggests the work local agencies are already doing could help solve a number...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of threatening landlord with gun

SANDUSKY – A 27-year-old man was charged after his landlord claimed he pulled out a gun and threatened him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on Friday, the landlord spoke with police officers at the station. He told officers he was threatened with a firearm on Thursday.
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Police Department Statement

The men and women of the Mentor Police Department are saddened at the death of Tyre Nichols which occurred earlier this month at the hands of five former officers in the Memphis Police Department. We are sickened by the actions of these individuals and share in the collective disgust felt...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
BEACHWOOD, OH

