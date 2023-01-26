Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lorain Correctional prison guard arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into prison for inmate, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A state prison guard is accused of smuggling crystal methamphetamine and other drugs into the prison on behalf of an inmate, according to federal officials. Authorities on Monday arrested Daryl Gus, 35, of Parma on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute drugs. Cleveland.com and The...
Ohio Man Charged With Immigration Fraud For Concealing War Crime Charge In Croatia
An Ohio man was arraigned Thursday on criminal charges related to his alleged false statements to U.S. immigration and law enforcement officials about his military service and involvement in a politically and ethnically-motivated attack on civilians in Croatia during the civil war in the former
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
Ex-top official of Geis Cos. pleads guilty to embezzling $1 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former top official for a well-known construction and real-estate company admitted Monday to embezzling $1 million from the business. Michael Harman, a certified public accountant and the former controller of Geis Cos., pleaded guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and filing false tax returns. Harman...
ideastream.org
'Brady letters' from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office released for the first time
According to the U.S. Supreme Court, prosecutors have a constitutional duty to turn over any evidence in the state's possession that would be beneficial to the defense, and to do it before a criminal trial. One kind of evidence that falls under this requirement, is anything that raises doubts about...
wvxu.org
Cuyahoga prosecutor has process for tracking cops with credibility concerns. Is it enough?
Under decades old U.S. Supreme Court case law, prosecutors are required to disclose evidence in the state’s possession that would be beneficial to the defense in a criminal trial. In 2018, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office started sending out letters naming local police officers whose misconduct prosecutors determined must...
Parma Heights man accused of committing war crimes during Yugoslav Wars, charged with immigration fraud
WASHINGTON — Federal officials have arrested and charged a Parma Heights man they say lied about war crimes he committed during the Yugoslav Wars prior to immigrating to the United States. The Department of Justice claims Jugoslav Vidic, 55, made "multiple false statements" while applying to be a lawful...
cleveland19.com
Could collaborative policing help put dent in Northeast Ohio car thefts?
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - As car thefts continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio, there’s hope within the law enforcement community that collaborative policing could help slow the troubling trend. In fact, one Northeast Ohio police chief suggests the work local agencies are already doing could help solve a number...
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting a...
Cleveland-area nonprofit accused of running an employment scam
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An organization listing a Cleveland address is being accused of running an employment scam where employees went unpaid and were charged hundreds of dollars to use company-owned equipment. Thrive LGBT, a nonprofit created in February of 2022, is being investigated by the Cleveland Better Business Bureau...
Ohio Gov. DeWine discusses Ukraine with federal, community leaders in Parma
In Parma Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine met with federal officials and Ukrainian refugees to discuss the challenges new arrivals face.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of threatening landlord with gun
SANDUSKY – A 27-year-old man was charged after his landlord claimed he pulled out a gun and threatened him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on Friday, the landlord spoke with police officers at the station. He told officers he was threatened with a firearm on Thursday.
Local mayor calls for policy change in handling police conduct complaints
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren has responded to a video of a traffic stop in Cleveland Heights that went viral. The traffic stop that happened on Sept. 22, 2022 ended with a complaint filed against a Cleveland Heights police sergeant and a call for a change in policy regarding complaints […]
cleveland19.com
Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Police Department Statement
The men and women of the Mentor Police Department are saddened at the death of Tyre Nichols which occurred earlier this month at the hands of five former officers in the Memphis Police Department. We are sickened by the actions of these individuals and share in the collective disgust felt...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month. Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43. Cleveland...
Cleveland, other Northeast Ohio police departments respond to Tyre Nichols’ video amid new calls for police reform
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Multiple Northeast Ohio police departments, including Cleveland’s, have released statements condemning the actions of five Memphis, Tenn., officers who were shown in a video beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop, leading to Nichol’s death. “The video footage of the officer involved incident that...
The city of Beachwood had to act to address workplace concerns stemming from anonymous emailer: Alec Isaacson
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Despite all the talk to the contrary, the First Amendment is alive, well, and respected in Beachwood. While sometimes hard to hear, there is always room for criticism here. One look at my email inbox would show that if we filed suit every time someone criticized us, we’d be filing lawsuits every day and doing nothing else.
cleveland19.com
Canton medical spa offers tattoo removal services for human trafficking survivors
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Tattoos can be a traumatic reminder for human trafficking survivors. JDV medical spa in Canton is helping these people, especially with removing their branding tattoos. Matt and Theresa Phillips, the owners of JDV medical spa, are hoping they can help trafficking survivors have a fresh start.
cleveland19.com
Man caught on camera abandoning clown statue outside Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security tape Monday of a clown statue being left outside of the station by an unknown man last week. Trumbull County Jail contacted the sheriff’s office Jan. 23 after the man entered the front door of the lobby,...
