ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library Main offering virtual health care clinics in February

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is partnering with Cooperative Health to offer free virtual health care clinics for patients ages 18-64 every Thursday. Customers will be able to access virtual health services on the third floor of Richland Library Main from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 803-722-1822. Primary care will be provided for non-urgent medical problems.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
NEWBERRY, SC
etxview.com

End of extra SNAP to impact food banks

The directors of food banks in the Orangeburg community are preparing, though not overwhelmingly, for the impact of the end of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments on Jan. 31. The assignment of emergency SNAP supplements brought all authorized households up to the maximum allotment based on household size....
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location

Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture

Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
WLTX.com

Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

PROGRESS/JUNE 2022: Sandy Run getting spec building

Ground was officially broken in June for a 497,000-square-foot speculative building located in an industrial park at the Lexington-Calhoun County line. The cross-dock speculative industrial facility is being built at the Sandy Run Industrial Park. It is the 761-acre park's first speculative building. The building is expandable to 663,000 square...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
cbs17

4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Traffic reopens near Columbiana Mall after cut gas line

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department says all roads have been reopened near the Columbiana Centre mall in the busy Harbison shopping area following a gas line cut. The department said Monday afternoon the gas line issue had been mitigated all lanes are now back up and running.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gas leak near Columbiana mall, roads reopened

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said all roads reopened to the public. The Columbia Fire Department is advising the public to avoid an intersection near the Columbiana Mall. Columbiana Drive is shut to traffic from the mall area to the intersection of Harbison Blvd due to...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy