Orangeburg food pantry bracing for increasing demand with emergency SNAP benefits ending Jan. 31
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Some local food pantries are bracing for increasing demand as emergency SNAP benefits come to an end Tuesday. Barbara Troy is the director of the Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg. She says phones have been ringing off the hook since the beginning of the year with people needing food from their pantry.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library Main offering virtual health care clinics in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library Main is partnering with Cooperative Health to offer free virtual health care clinics for patients ages 18-64 every Thursday. Customers will be able to access virtual health services on the third floor of Richland Library Main from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 803-722-1822. Primary care will be provided for non-urgent medical problems.
Newberry Police Department welcomes new employees
NEWBERRY — The Newberry Police Department recently welcomed two new employees to the department – Joseph Brogdon III and Christian Smith. Brogdon joins as the department’s new watch commander/patrol captain, bringing 30 years of experience back to the Newberry community. Brogdon served 21 years with the Newberry Police Department to begin his law enforcement career. His professional career took him to Lexington Medical Center’s Police Department in 2014 where he served as a watch commander/captain and major. He retired from Lexington Medical Center in 2019 and has served the Greenville Police System as a class one officer, during that time.
etxview.com
End of extra SNAP to impact food banks
The directors of food banks in the Orangeburg community are preparing, though not overwhelmingly, for the impact of the end of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments on Jan. 31. The assignment of emergency SNAP supplements brought all authorized households up to the maximum allotment based on household size....
columbiabusinessreport.com
Popular Columbia Mexican restaurant to add third location
Owners of a popular Mexican restaurant in northeast Columbia recently announced expansion to a third location. Tacos Nayarit, currently located at 1531 Percival Road, will be opening another location at 1100 Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce, according to announcements from the owners. The new location will open later this year.
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
golaurens.com
Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia
Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
USC Gamecock
Clutch Coffee Bar comes to Columbia, brings new meaning to coffee culture
Clutch Coffee Bar opened the doors to its new Devine Street location on Jan. 28, looking to redefine coffee culture as one that focuses on community engagement and support. The opening on Saturday was marked by enthusiastic employees, unlimited free drinks and a DJ to establish the company's presence. The...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News19 for help getting answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away on Jan. 1 at the age of 80. Smalls said seeking closure over...
'It can change your whole world': Barber traveling to all 50 states giving free haircuts makes stop in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hawai'i resident is traveling across all 50 states giving out free haircuts to anyone who needs one. Irvin Pelton is now stopped in Columbia, which marks his 27th state. "My God, it can change somebody's life," Pelton shared about the power of a haircut. "It...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
WLTX.com
Three Columbia restaurants named James Beard semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A national culinary award recently announced three Columbia businesses as semifinalists in three different categories. Tim Garder said he remembers getting the text that his restaurant, Lula Drake Wine Parlour, is a semifinalist for a James Beard award in hospitality. He said the award is likened to the Oscars or Grammys of the culinary world and can change a business overnight.
etxview.com
PROGRESS/JANUARY 2023: Sandy Run lands business; distribution center announced
A third-party logistics company is expanding its network of warehouses to Calhoun County. Kansas-based Smart Warehousing announced January 12 it will open a warehouse and distribution center at the 761-acre Sandy Run Industrial Park. The company plans to create 50 new jobs. A total dollar investment has not been released...
etxview.com
PROGRESS/JUNE 2022: Sandy Run getting spec building
Ground was officially broken in June for a 497,000-square-foot speculative building located in an industrial park at the Lexington-Calhoun County line. The cross-dock speculative industrial facility is being built at the Sandy Run Industrial Park. It is the 761-acre park's first speculative building. The building is expandable to 663,000 square...
Newberry County Memorial Hospital names new CEO
NEWBERRY — The Board of Trustees of Newberry County Memorial Hospital has announced the selection of John Snow as the new CEO. Snow will assume the role of CEO by May 1. As an experienced leader, Snow succeeds outgoing CEO Bruce Baldwin, who announced his retirement in 2021. Prior...
cbs17
4 South Carolina deputies honored for saving lives
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four Florence County sheriff’s deputies have received the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association Valor Award for 2022, according to a news release. The award is presented to deputies who “perform actions above and beyond the call of duty, exhibit exceptional courage, extraordinary decisiveness,...
Traffic reopens near Columbiana Mall after cut gas line
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department says all roads have been reopened near the Columbiana Centre mall in the busy Harbison shopping area following a gas line cut. The department said Monday afternoon the gas line issue had been mitigated all lanes are now back up and running.
Columbia ordinance benefits a tattoo shop
COLUMBIA, S.C. — From illegal to restricted, tattoos have an interesting history in Columbia. More recently, a City of Columbia zoning ordinance worked in one tattoo shop's favor. “All I know is this protects my business now," Born Again Tattoo Shop owner Sushil Patel said. South Carolina has quite...
Kershaw County students helping animal shelters in their community
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County School District has kicked off a fundraiser to get items to animal shelters in the community and teach students the importance of giving. "Each kitchen is picking their own shelter or rescue that we adopted," said Camden High School Cafeteria Manager Heather...
WIS-TV
Gas leak near Columbiana mall, roads reopened
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - UPDATE: The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said all roads reopened to the public. The Columbia Fire Department is advising the public to avoid an intersection near the Columbiana Mall. Columbiana Drive is shut to traffic from the mall area to the intersection of Harbison Blvd due to...
