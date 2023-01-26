ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cactus, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KFDA

DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police Release Shooting Information

Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Cactus Drug Bust

Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000. Sixty-six -year old Victoria Fierro De Solis is looking at two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
DUMAS, TX
Mix 94.1

Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult

A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds 15th student academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is holding a graduation today for its student academy. It is the 15th graduating class from Randal County’s student academy with seven members graduating with students from Canyon and Amarillo high schools. The goal of the academy is to educate...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Dumas Brewery Says Enough Is Enough With Unsupervised Kids

We cherish our local businesses. They give us things to do, and places to go and relax. Some of those businesses even go above and beyond to ensure we can enjoy ourselves. One of those businesses here in the Texas Panhandle (Dumas, to be exact) is the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. This is a popular destination for many people, especially for parents. Yes, part of the reason parents love it is because it's a place where they can go to enjoy a few drinks when the kids are driving them bananas. I know, I'm a parent.
DUMAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy