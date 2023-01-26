Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty for methamphetamine possession in Amarillo Federal Court
A man previously indicted in Amarillo Federal Court in October 2022 has officially pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession.
DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
Police Release Shooting Information
Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
Law enforcement officials conduct two-day violent crime-centered operation
Officials from numerous local law enforcement agencies came together on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 to conduct a two-day joint operation aimed at cracking down on local violent crime, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Cactus Drug Bust
Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000. Sixty-six -year old Victoria Fierro De Solis is looking at two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Amarillo police release suspect vehicle information linked to deadly shooting from last week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police released information on a suspect vehicle concerning a deadly shooting that happened last week. Amarillo Police Department said while no arrests have been made, investigators discovered that the suspect vehicle is a light-colored Chevrolet Impala. The Impala may have damage from the shooting, officials...
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western
Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
Another Amarillo Teen Will Face Murder Charge As Adult
A juvenile who was 15 at the time of his arrest for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man will have his case handled in District Court, rather than a juvenile court. The teen is charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with the March 30, 2022 slaying of Deandre Graham at the Axiom apartments, located at 1500 Bell St.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal wreck in Moore County
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and another was arrested after a fatal wreck Wednesday on FM 119, eight miles northeast of Dumas. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that on Jan. 25, two vehicles were involved in a wreck that led to the death of Shawna Granillo, 47, of Sunray. […]
Randall County Sheriff’s Office holds 15th student academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is holding a graduation today for its student academy. It is the 15th graduating class from Randal County’s student academy with seven members graduating with students from Canyon and Amarillo high schools. The goal of the academy is to educate...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair. According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Amarillo police investigating first homicide of 2023 after man found shot dead in street
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating the first homicide of 2023 after a man was found shot dead in the street. Around 5:45 a.m., police officers were called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found a man lying...
VIDEO: ENMU study shows correlation between time zones and deadly crashes
Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. KFDA SATURDAY WEEKEND EDITION 10 P.M. VIDEO: Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.
A Dive Into The Facebook Rabbit Hole of Amarillo Corruption Theories
Want to get entertained and be left questioning your local politics at the same time? Check out this Facebook group that dives into some sketchy places in Amarillo. With a decent-sized following of 6,919, the Facebook group Take It In The Gas's primary goal is to expose corruption and sketchy things going on in local politics.
Cellphone ignites, starts Tuesday night fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a fire that occurred late Tuesday night on South Florida Street, which officials said was caused by a chain of battery packs that were being used to charge a cellphone. According to the department, crews responded to the 800 block of South Florida at […]
Amazon warehouse worker files to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amazon warehouse worker filed to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat. Sherie Lynn Wood filed her ballot application for Place 2 on Friday. Powell announced earlier this month she is running for Mayor. Wood said her "visions for a greater Amarillo" are:
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
RM 1061 at FM 2381 has reopened after ‘major accident’
Update 11:22 a.m. Officials with TxDOT said RM 1061 has reopened after Friday morning’s “major accident,” as of 11:04 a.m. Update: 10:35 a.m. Officials with TxDOT said that RM 1061 traffic is being detoured up to the Loop. Officials stressed that FM 2381 is closed at Ana Legacy Road for southbound traffic. Officials expect the […]
Dumas Brewery Says Enough Is Enough With Unsupervised Kids
We cherish our local businesses. They give us things to do, and places to go and relax. Some of those businesses even go above and beyond to ensure we can enjoy ourselves. One of those businesses here in the Texas Panhandle (Dumas, to be exact) is the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. This is a popular destination for many people, especially for parents. Yes, part of the reason parents love it is because it's a place where they can go to enjoy a few drinks when the kids are driving them bananas. I know, I'm a parent.
