ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Man allegedly called father and admitted to strangling his mother to death

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jClWI_0kShrAeD00

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man is accused of strangling his mother to death earlier this week and admitting it to his father.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the 9200 block of Merino Circle on the afternoon of Jan. 23 to a report of a possible death. Outside the home, deputies made contact with a man, Dustin Neumann, who was later identified as the victim’s son by KUSA-TV.

Inside the home, deputies reportedly found the suspect’s deceased mother in a closet. According to the affidavit obtained by KUSA, the victim died by strangulation. The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose her name.

Before the discovery, Neumann reportedly called his father in California and said he "got into it" with his mother before choking her. Afterward, the father called law enforcement to report what happened, KUSA reports.

Neumann’s father reportedly told authorities that his son suffered from mental health issues and a traumatic brain injury.

Neumann was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail for second-degree murder, records show. Neumann remains held on $500,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Man facing charges in connection with fentanyl death of 14-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man faces charges in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who died of fentanyl poisoning last month, the Aurora Police Department said on Monday. Cesar Eduardo Mejia-Sanabria, 28, was initially arrested Dec. 20 on five drug distribution counts. Last week, prosecutors dropped...
AURORA, CO
KXRM

Woman arrested after assaulting multiple officers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman was arrested after assaulting multiple Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers, early Sunday morning on Jan. 29. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of North Chestnut Street and West Fillmore Street on reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer determined the disturbance was a verbal […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Family pleads with thieves to return U-Haul containing members' remains inside

A Colorado family was left with nearly nothing when their packed moving truck was stolen Sunday in the middle of the night. The most priceless items taken were urns containing the remains of three family members. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids packed their entire lives into a U-Haul as they prepared for a move from Downtown Denver to Westminster. "We were trying to be polite neighbors and not move in the middle of the night," Voeltner said. The family spent one last night in their old apartment Friday, parking the 20-foot U-Haul outside. "We came back and checked at 11 o'clock at night...
WESTMINSTER, CO
CBS Denver

JeffCo deputies nab suspect accused of attempted murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a suspect wanted on multiple charges was captured Saturday afternoon following a shooting near 59th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, JCSO received a report that occurred on the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Deputies arrived to the scene and conducted an investigation, identifying 36-year-old, Diego Sanchez as the suspect. Officers say Sanchez allegedly began firing a weapon at a specific vehicle. He fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, but struck an innocent bystander inside a business and hit a person's vehicle while they were inside at a red light near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard. Sanchez currently faces multiple charges including:Criminal attempted first-degree murderFirst-degree assaultIllegal possession of a firearmMultiple counts of criminal mischiefThe investigation remains ongoing. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Dec. 24 death of Adams County Jail inmate under investigation

AURORA | The Adams County Coroner’s Office and Adams County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the December death of a male inmate in the Adams County Detention Center in Brighton. According to a Friday news release from the sheriff’s office, the death took place Dec. 24. “Deputies responded...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help police identify man involved in crash at Gas-A-Mat

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022. According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue. CCPD said it, “would […]
CANON CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

6 new charges against alleged Club Q shooter granted by judge

A request to add six new charges to alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich's case was approved by an El Paso County judge this week. The motion filed by the prosecution on Monday requested new charges be filed because a new victim who was at Club Q the night of the shooting has been discovered. The new charges include two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy