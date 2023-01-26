Man allegedly called father and admitted to strangling his mother to death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man is accused of strangling his mother to death earlier this week and admitting it to his father.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on the 9200 block of Merino Circle on the afternoon of Jan. 23 to a report of a possible death. Outside the home, deputies made contact with a man, Dustin Neumann, who was later identified as the victim’s son by KUSA-TV.

Inside the home, deputies reportedly found the suspect’s deceased mother in a closet. According to the affidavit obtained by KUSA, the victim died by strangulation. The Sheriff’s Office did not disclose her name.

Before the discovery, Neumann reportedly called his father in California and said he "got into it" with his mother before choking her. Afterward, the father called law enforcement to report what happened, KUSA reports.

Neumann’s father reportedly told authorities that his son suffered from mental health issues and a traumatic brain injury.

Neumann was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail for second-degree murder, records show. Neumann remains held on $500,000, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27.

