DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Durham police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Sudbury Road. Officers discovered four men had been shot. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The other two men were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO