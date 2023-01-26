The Miami Dolphins have made a decision on going after Tom Brady once free agency begins in March. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady if he decides to return for the 2023 NFL season. Brady has not made a decision yet, but he's expected to be an unrestricted free agent and will likely get calls from multiple teams. Brady was previously linked to the Dolphins, who were punished last year by the NFL for Tampering with the seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO