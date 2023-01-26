Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rob Gronkowski Has Intense Moment With Kay Adams in New Ad Ahead of Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski is returning to the football field as he will attempt a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. And to promote the event, the former NFL tight end is appearing in multiple commercials sponsored by FanDuel. The most recent ad was released on Tuesday and shows Gronkowski taking questions from reporters, including FanDuel TV's Kay Adams. The ad shows Adams asking the four-time Super Bowl champion if he was nervous about taking part in FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny." Gronkowski laughs at her and says no, which then leads to a staredown between the two.
Miami Dolphins Reportedly Make Decision on Pursuing Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins have made a decision on going after Tom Brady once free agency begins in March. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady if he decides to return for the 2023 NFL season. Brady has not made a decision yet, but he's expected to be an unrestricted free agent and will likely get calls from multiple teams. Brady was previously linked to the Dolphins, who were punished last year by the NFL for Tampering with the seven-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback.
Jason Derulo Walking With Cane Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend Performance
Jason Derulo isn't letting a pesky injury sideline his upcoming Super Bowl weekend performance. As the "Wiggle" singer prepares to headline the NFL TikTok Tailgate at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, Derulo was recently spotted walking with the cane after he apparently seriously injured his foot. According to a...
Green Bay Packers 'Prefer to Move on' From Aaron Rodgers, According to Report
It's getting more likely that Aaron Rodgers won't be with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team "prefers to move" on from the Super Bowl champion quarterback as it did with Brett Favre. Schefter also says that Rodgers is aware of the Packers' feelings on the situation, but when speaking about it on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he's open to having a conversation with Green Bay.
