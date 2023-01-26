The Eagles thoroughly beat down the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles facing Nick’s Chiefs in the Super Bowl Nick explains he is nervous ahead of the matchup. Nick believes the Eagles won their title game because of Brock Purdy’s injury but explains they were the better team in that matchup before Purdy’s early exit. Nick looks to the Chiefs defensive performance in the AFC Championship game and explains they played their part in the win.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO