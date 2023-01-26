Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew debate best QB in closing minutes ft. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, & Jalen Hurts
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew debate which QB they want with the ball in their hands to close the game between Bengals' Joe Burrow, Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Eagles' Jalen Hurts, and 49ers' Brock Purdy. The "FOX NFL Sunday" also touch on topics such as which team has the best offense and defense.
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup: Who has the edge in Super Bowl LVII?
There was plenty of drama on the way to this point, but here we are: the AFC's No. 1 team will face the NFC's No. 1 team two weeks from now at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It'll be the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, Feb. 12 on FOX and the FOX Sports app). The matchup is almost too good to be true.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Early lines for Chiefs-Eagles; Philadelphia opens as favorite
It will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX in Super Bowl LVII in a battle of 16-3 teams on Feb. 12 in Arizona. From a gambling perspective, the Eagles opened as the favorite at FOX Bet. There is still...
FOX Sports
Eagles fly to Super Bowl LVII after defeating 49ers 31-7 | THE CARTON SHOW
The Philadelphia Eagles have stamped their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, soundly defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game. Craig Carton is joined by James Jones to talk the highlights of the game, and together they decide how much of this loss might be on the Niners' defense. With both Brock Purdy getting hurt early, and 4th-string QB Josh Johnson going out, Craig decides how much of a chance the 49ers had without a quarterback.
FOX Sports
Why Nick is nervous for his Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?
The Eagles thoroughly beat down the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 31-7 to advance to Super Bowl LVII. With the Eagles facing Nick’s Chiefs in the Super Bowl Nick explains he is nervous ahead of the matchup. Nick believes the Eagles won their title game because of Brock Purdy’s injury but explains they were the better team in that matchup before Purdy’s early exit. Nick looks to the Chiefs defensive performance in the AFC Championship game and explains they played their part in the win.
FOX Sports
What statement did Patrick Mahomes make in AFC Championship Game? | SPEAK
Patrick Mahomes played in his own Michael Jordan flu game, sending the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes played through a high ankle sprain and finished with 326 yards and two touchdowns. He even set up the Harrison Butker game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss what statement Mahomes made in the AFC Championship Game.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is the 'greatest QB talent ever seen' | THE HERD
The Kansas City Chiefs silenced the Cincinnati Bengals, city and even mayor with a 23-20 AFC Championship Game win. Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns on an injured ankle to send the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVII. Colin Cowherd explains why Mahomes 'is the greatest QB talent' he has ever seen.
FOX Sports
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew: When the best-laid plans go awry
Editor's Note: Richie Zyontz has been an NFL producer for FOX since 1994 and the lead producer for the last 20 seasons. He has more than 40 years of experience covering the league and has produced six Super Bowls. Throughout the 2022 NFL season, he will provide an inside look as FOX's new No. 1 NFL team makes its journey toward Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
In Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid saw a version of Brett Favre
On the morning of April 27, 2017, FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt went to grab breakfast at a local Philadelphia hotel. Klatt was in the City of Brotherly Love because he was covering the 2017 NFL Draft, with the first round set to kick off later that evening.
FOX Sports
Michigan's main task: Ignore the drama, upgrade recruiting
In mid-January, after a series of cryptic tweets from Jim Harbaugh marked the supposed end of his latest NFL overture, the Michigan football coach could finally shift his attention to a different firestorm engulfing the Wolverines — a program praised for its on-field stability the last two seasons despite a ceaseless current of drama everywhere else.
FOX Sports
Chiefs lose CB Sneed, WRs Toney, Hardman in AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs lost cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the concussion protocol and versatile linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to a shoulder injury, depriving their defense of two key playmakers in their AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. The Chiefs also...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is undisputed QB1; Eagles dominate the trenches
Championship Sunday did not go as planned, but it still gave the football world plenty of excitement and entertainment. The opportunity to see the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs push past the competition offers a compelling Super Bowl LVII matchup (Sunday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) that features the No. 1 seeds in each conference.
FOX Sports
Kraken Released: Surprising Seattle in thick of playoff race
SEATTLE (AP) — When Seattle Kraken general manager Ron Francis strolls into the locker room or goes on the road with the team these days, he sees something that was rare during the franchise's inaugural season: smiles stemming from success on the ice. The All-Star Break has arrived with...
FOX Sports
Chiefs beat Bengals in AFC Championship: Social reaction, Kelce's comments
The Chiefs got their revenge, beating the Bengals 23-20 in a thriller to avenge last season's loss in the AFC Championship. Patrick Mahomes' desperate scramble and a late hit penalty on the Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, sending Mahomes back to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five seasons as a starter.
FOX Sports
Sportsbooks win thanks to Chiefs; Huge wager on NFC Under cashes
Betting on NFC Championship odds didn’t leave much to sweat on Sunday. The game was a wipeout, and that was in large part due to the San Francisco 49ers suffering yet another quarterback injury. Thankfully, betting on AFC Championship odds provided a sweat akin to Ted Striker trying to...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII odds: Bettors hit Eagles early, causes huge line movement
On Sunday night, as Super Bowl LVII odds started to populate at U.S. sportsbooks, most operators were in the range of pick ‘em or Philadelphia Eagles -1 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, including FOX Bet. But Circa Sports isn’t most operators. Circa opened the Big Game at Chiefs -2.5,...
