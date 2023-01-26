Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle. Sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of rain will increase by this evening across SOuthwest Arkansas, and may eventually change over to freezing rain across the northern and eastern sections of Southwest Arkansas late tonight. While temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing over this area by Tuesday afternoon, rain may change back over to freezing rain again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Total ice accumulations of less than one quarter of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Pike, Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Hamilton; Pike; Scioto WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation continuing. Additional snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation continuing. Additional snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation continuing. Additional snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Wind sheltered spots will be below 32 degrees. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and the mountains and southern lowlands of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Maury; Perry; Wayne; Williamson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one half of an inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM CST this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit http://pws.trafficwise.org In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ this evening to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions ongoing, negative impacts to travel will continue. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Barren, Cumberland, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Adair; Allen; Barren; Cumberland; Logan; Metcalfe; Monroe; Russell; Simpson; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than once inch and total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central Kentucky. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houston, Macon, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 02:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Houston; Macon; Montgomery; Robertson; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one half of an inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one half of an inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM CST this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Coffee; Cumberland; De Kalb; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Jackson; Marshall; Overton; Putnam; Rutherford; Smith; Van Buren; Warren; White; Wilson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Putnam; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Raleigh; Wayne; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and the mountains and southern lowlands of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...There is likely to be a break in the precipitation between systems later this afternoon into this evening.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Borden, Crane, Dawson, Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 02:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452- 9292. Target Area: Borden; Crane; Dawson; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Reagan; Scurry; Upton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, significant icing expected. Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one half inch possible. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Texas. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Tuesday to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible Tuesday night into Wednesday. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 01:13:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow. West winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. Strong crosswinds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of I-90 near Big Timber and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton and Judith Gap.
