Effective: 2023-01-30 21:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 21:37:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...From this evening to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 29.0 feet by Wednesday morning, February 1. It will then fall below flood stage by Saturday afternoon, February 4. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 25.2 Mon 5 PM 28.6 29.0 28.5 29.0 6 AM 2/01

CALHOUN COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO