Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills and areas of blowing snow expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph north of Dubois and west of Monteview. Winds will gradually subside throughout the morning hours. * WHERE...Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:33:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 18:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Jackson and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon, January 30, and will remain nearly steady thereafter. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.7 Mon 6 PM 10.9 10.8 10.8 *NEAR CREST*
Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 21:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 21:37:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Calhoun and Ouachita Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...From this evening to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 29.0 feet by Wednesday morning, February 1. It will then fall below flood stage by Saturday afternoon, February 4. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 25.2 Mon 5 PM 28.6 29.0 28.5 29.0 6 AM 2/01
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Jackson Hole, Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35 below zero. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Lincoln County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Lincoln County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...South Lincoln County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations to around or in excess of one quarter inch. * WHERE...Burleson County. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Wind Chill Watch issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Bear Lake and Bear River Valley. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening. For the Wind Chill Watch, from this evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brazos, Madison, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Madison; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations to around or in excess of one quarter inch. * WHERE...Madison, Brazos and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be expected in the northern and western portions of the impacted counties. Icing will decrease across these counties to the south and east.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Choctaw, Le Flore, Pushmataha by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 02:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Choctaw; Le Flore; Pushmataha WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sleet and freezing rain. Additional sleet accumulations of less than one half inch and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Pushmataha, Choctaw and Le Flore Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel impacts are possible.
Wind Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Wind sheltered spots will be below 32 degrees. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Winter Storm Warning issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 00:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-31 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow level will lower to 3000 to 3500 feet with snow showers diminishing from the north through early this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 04:11:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Live Oak by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Live Oak FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Live Oak, Bee and Goliad Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 02:02:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind chill advisory means the combination of wind and cold temperatures will create dangerously low wind chill values. If you go outside, cover all parts of your body, especially your head, face, and hands. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwestern and the Black Hills of South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph, Southeast Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...There is likely to be a break in the precipitation between systems later this afternoon into this evening.
Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 00:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TODAY * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The winds are expected to peak during the morning, then diminish through the afternoon.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. An Ice Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Target Area: Arkansas; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Perry; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A couple of rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected tonight through Tuesday night. Ice accruals should be between one quarter to one half inch. Sleet accumulations should be less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern and northern Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 02:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain. Sleet accumulations of up to one quarter inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Curry County Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible. * WHERE...The southern Oregon Coast, including Ophir, Gold Beach, Pistol River, and Brookings. * WHEN...Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
