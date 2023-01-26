Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 06:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Sebastian; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Patchy freezing drizzle. Sleet accumulations of up to a half inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Laramie Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:51:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. Target Area: South Laramie Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and dangerously cold wind chills. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero Monday morning, and as low as 25 degrees below zero Monday night and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...South Laramie Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and significantly reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia and can cause frostbite on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less.
Wind Advisory issued for North Bay Interior Mountains, North Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 04:13:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Wind sheltered spots will be below 32 degrees. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains and North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 10:59:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains West and Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dearborn, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Dearborn; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation continuing. Additional snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Meigs; Vinton; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barbour, Braxton, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 04:02:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Mason; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wirt; Wood WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio and central, northern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:25:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Absaroka Mountains and Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 11:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Cass; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 02:09:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-30 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by visiting 511.idaho.gov. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills and areas of blowing snow expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph north of Dubois and west of Monteview. Winds will gradually subside throughout the morning hours. * WHERE...Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and Small. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 21:59:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Berkshire Periods of light to moderate snow expected through 7 AM this morning producing locally hazardous travel conditions Bands of light to occasionally moderate snow will continue across portions of the mid Hudson Valley, southeast Catskills, Litchfield County in northwest Connecticut, the southern Taconics and southern Berkshires through 7 AM. Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible during this time. This will create hazardous travel conditions due to snow covered roadways and reduced visibilities through 7 AM.
Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 13:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. Strongest gusts near the San Gorgonio Pass and along the I-8 grade into the desert. * WHERE...Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Pike, Scioto by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Hamilton; Pike; Scioto WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation continuing. Additional snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Lea County, Eddy County Plains, Northern Lea County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 01:12:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Central Lea County; Eddy County Plains; Northern Lea County; Southern Lea County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Houston, Macon, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 02:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Houston; Macon; Montgomery; Robertson; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one half of an inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one half of an inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM CST this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 01:13:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Areas of blowing and drifting snow. West winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times. Strong crosswinds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of I-90 near Big Timber and US-191 from Big Timber to Harlowton and Judith Gap.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 02:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Creek; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sleet and snow. Additional sleet and snow accumulations of less than one half inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * WHEN..Winter Weather Advisory from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Austin, Colorado, Grimes, Walker, Waller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Grimes; Walker; Waller WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations around or less than one-eighth of an inch. * WHERE...Walker, Grimes, Colorado, Austin and Waller Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be expected in the northern and western portions of the impacted counties. Icing will decrease significantly to the south and east, to where the southern and easternmost portions of these counties are not likely to see any ice accumulation at all.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Light mixed precipitation continuing. Additional snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until noon EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Humphreys, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Hickman; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Maury; Perry; Wayne; Williamson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one half of an inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM CST this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
