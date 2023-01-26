Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
Man booked on misdemeanor charges dies in Oklahoma County Detention center
A man died inside the Oklahoma County Detention Center early Monday morning. Jail officials say Isiah Mitchell attempted suicide inside his cell around midnight. A detention officer called for medical staff and tried to help Mitchell. EMSA crews responded to the cell approximately 7 minutes later. Mitchell died at a...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating after stepfather allegedly shoots, kills stepson
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating the seventh homicide of 2023 that occurred in SW OKC. On Sunday morning, police responded to a disturbance call in the 800 block of SW 25th St. around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers learned an argument had broken out between a stepfather and stepson, which quickly escalated.
okcfox.com
OHP troopers rescue dog hit by car on I-40
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers rescued a Great Pyrenees dog after he was hit by a car on I-40 near Peebly Rd. on Monday. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, troopers received a report of a dog being struck by a vehicle passing by on I-40. Troopers say the dog was alive, but had bad injuries.
okcfox.com
1 shot dead overnight in southwest Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead in their home on Sunday morning. Reports say police responded to a home near Western Avenue and 25th Street around 12:30 a.m. to find a person shot and killed. Officials say the victim had a gunshot wound.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma law enforcement respond following death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma law enforcement are responding after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The Oklahoma City Police Department posted a statement to social media, saying they "condemn the actions of the officers involved in Mr. Nichol's death, and we commend the Memphis Police Department's swift investigation and action terminating the employment of those who were involved".
okcfox.com
Police investigating drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police responded to a drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City on Saturday morning and continue to search for suspects. Reports say the incident occurred around 7 a.m. at a residence near Northeast 55th Street. No injuries were reported, however the house was fired upon. There are...
okcfox.com
OKCFD on scene of apartment fire in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in NW OKC. When firefighters arrived on the scene in the 3400 block of N May Ave., they reported heavy smoke and flames engulfing the exterior. OKCFD says firefighters began to search and evacuate...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Keeping Kids on Track with Tasks
Getting kids to complete tasks at home can be tricky, but we have just the solution to help them follow through with assigned tasks. Jana LaHood, Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral Manager, shows us proven ways to get kids to complete chores and why it's so important when it comes to personal growth.
okcfox.com
City of Oklahoma City postpones Tuesday trash, recycling pickup due to winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The City of Oklahoma City will be postponing trash and recycling service for Tuesday, Jan. 31 due to road conditions. OKC customers who have regular Tuesday trash and recycling pickup will need to set their carts out for collection on Saturday, Feb. 4 no later than 6 a.m.
okcfox.com
OKC Thunder holds Aero-Student Day with high school students, Oklahoma State experts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was full of aerospace experts and hundreds of high school students Friday for the OKC Thunder's Aero-Student Day. “The future of aerospace is the youth — not only being able to fill all the roles in terms of jobs, but providing diversity in perspective and ideas,” said Dr. Jamey Jacob, OSU professor and Unmanned Systems Research Institute (USRI) director. “They make the impossible happen.”
okcfox.com
Freezing rain and ice likely across Oklahoma Monday to Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A slightly better chance for sleet and freezing rain then arrives on Tuesday morning. Due to warmer air aloft being nudged slightly northward, OKC will have a better chance of seeing more freezing rain than Monday is expected to see. Travel conditions will deteriorate throughout the day as sleet and freezing rain fall across much of the state. South central and southeastern Oklahoma will likely see the highest intensity of precipitation.
okcfox.com
Families enjoy a night out at Midwest City's Daddy/Daughter Dance
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The annual Daddy-Daughter Dance was held in Midwest City on Saturday. Fathers were invited to bring their daughters, ages 3 to 14, to dress up for a wonderful evening of fun and food. The event had a photo booth, refreshments, a dancefloor, and a DJ for...
okcfox.com
'We're ready for this': Oklahoma City crews prepare for second round of winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Before that next round of sleet comes in, Fox 25 has a crew out checking on road conditions. The Oklahoma City metropolitan area hasn't seen anymore sleet since earlier this morning, but since it's so cold outside, you can still see patches of sleet on neighborhood and side roads.
okcfox.com
OG&E is working to make sure their customers have power during severe winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OG&E says they are ready to make sure their customers are powered up through this winter storm. They say they have mobilized hundreds of restoration personnel, materials, and equipment, to the southern and eastern portions of the state, where the most significant storm impact is expected, and they are doing everything they can to keep power up and running.
okcfox.com
Game designers and enthusiasts come together for Playtesting Day
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - On Saturday it was Playtesting Day, a monthly event that invites local game designers and enthusiasts to test their concepts. Card games, board games, dice games, and everything in-between were on display to be tested and adjusted for maximum fun. If you missed it this month,...
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
OKC Thunder hosted basketball camp for young female athletes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday was National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Thunder Cares put on a special camp for some young girls to honor this special day. The Oklahoma Dream Catchers is a Native American Women's competitive team of 3rd through 6th-grade girls. Thanks to the OKC Thunder, they got the opportunity on Sunday to work on their skills and gain confidence in their sport.
okcfox.com
Super Mini Con takes over Wyndham Garden Hotel this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH ) - Super Mini Con has returned to Oklahoma City this weekend at the Wyndham Garden Hotel. All weekend, anime fans are invited to meet and greet with voice actors from Pokémon and Black Clover. The convention has a collection of figurines, artwork, plushies, and much...
Comments / 1