FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over
AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients. "So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.
fox7austin.com
Space heaters cause fires in East Austin and Northeast Austin, AFD says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters say a fire that destroyed a detached garage in East Austin this morning has been ruled accidental – a space heater was located too close to combustibles. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive. AFD says the garage was...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area
You can check real-time grid conditions here. How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin Energy covers the Austin metro area. To report an outage in Austin, click here or text OUT to 287846. You can...
fox7austin.com
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Rob Lowe films special intro for Austin FD video
AUSTIN, Texas - Actor Rob Lowe recently took some time off from playing an Austin firefighter on FOX's "9-1-1: Lone Star" to make a special video for the real firefighters who risk their lives protecting the community every day. "Hey everybody - it's Rob Lowe. I play a phony bologna...
fox7austin.com
Austin firefighters rescue dog
A 150 pound Mastiff mix named Mason fell down an incline near the Colorado River. But, AFD came to the rescue! Video Courtesy: AFD.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: School closures
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: City officials, plumbers prepare for wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - City officials and plumbers are preparing for the coming winter weather and sharing tips on how to be prepared. Officials said being prepared and staying prepared are important. When the temperatures drop, think people, pets, plants, and pipes. Freezing temperatures brings the possibility of pipes bursting in...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement have begun to close down roads, bridges and flyovers due to wintry weather. You can view which roads are closed in the Central Texas area below. RELATED COVERAGE:. Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that most ALL elevated roadways are iced over. And...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Foggy, soggy start to Saturday
AUSTIN, Texas - We have a foggy and soggy start to our Saturday. The fog clears as we move toward the afternoon, but there is a tiny rain chance, mainly to the east of I-35 throughout the day. We will warm up to the mid-60s this afternoon. Sunday, we will...
fox7austin.com
Victim pulled from car, hit in head with weapons during North Austin car jacking: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 15, around 2:17 a.m., two suspects were involved in a carjacking inside the Lotus Village Apartments in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive. The suspects pulled...
fox7austin.com
Keeping Score: TopGolf Austin
You've seen their mini golf skills, but how about their TopGolf skills? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe hit the driving range to see who comes out on Top in this "Keeping Score."
fox7austin.com
Car slides on icy road and narrowly avoids stopped vehicle
FOX 7 Austin's Jane Lonsdale was reporting on conditions on SH 71 and FM 973 when the TxDOT camera caught a car sliding on the icy road. Drivers are asked to stay home and avoid being on the roads if possible.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Winter Storm Warning extended through Thursday as ice threat increases
AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Central Texas. The National Weather Service has extended the warning through 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, Gillespie, Bell, Milam, and Lampasas, Mason, and San Saba counties. The Winter Storm Warning now also includes Fayette County.
fox7austin.com
Volunteers hit Austin-Travis County streets for first in-person homeless count in 2 years
AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in two years, volunteers hit the streets of Austin to count as many people as possible who are living without shelter. "Thank you for having the soul to care about our neighbors," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. In the dark, cold, rain, hundreds...
fox7austin.com
1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning
AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
fox7austin.com
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Austin hookah lounge
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and four others injured after a late night shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge. Austin police say around 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. Officers arrived on scene minutes...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock opens new downtown public library
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock has a new state-of-the-art downtown public library. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with developer Hensel Phelps at the library at 200 East Liberty Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28 to celebrate the grand opening. The new library is just a block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard.
fox7austin.com
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill police officer wants answers
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Family members of a 21-year-old who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill police officer want answers. They said they’ve been left in the dark and want to know what happened more than a week ago. "They want to know what happened to their...
fox7austin.com
Austin Justice Coalition rallies against police violence after release of Tyre Nichols body cam footage
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Justice Coalition held a rally at Huston-Tillotson University against police violence in response to the release of body camera footage in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols for several minutes earlier this month. Nichols died three days...
