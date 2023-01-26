ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival draws in artists, clients from all over

AUSTIN, Texas - This weekend Star of Texas Tattoo Art Revival drew the attention of many tattoo artists and eager clients. "So I follow Jedi so wherever he is I am, so I fly in every 6 weeks or so to get tattooed, and I got the privilege to get a tattoo in the convention," says Jamie Martinez, who traveled from Oklahoma City for the convention.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Space heaters cause fires in East Austin and Northeast Austin, AFD says

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin firefighters say a fire that destroyed a detached garage in East Austin this morning has been ruled accidental – a space heater was located too close to combustibles. It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Colfax Drive. AFD says the garage was...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Check power outages in your area

You can check real-time grid conditions here. How to check if your area is experiencing a power outage. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin Energy covers the Austin metro area. To report an outage in Austin, click here or text OUT to 287846. You can...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin firefighters rescue dog

A 150 pound Mastiff mix named Mason fell down an incline near the Colorado River. But, AFD came to the rescue! Video Courtesy: AFD.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: School closures

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas school districts are monitoring weather conditions and we're already starting to see some closures in the area. All districts and schools are listed in alphabetical order below. Austin ISD. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. Austin ISD is canceling all extracurricular...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: City officials, plumbers prepare for wintry weather

AUSTIN, Texas - City officials and plumbers are preparing for the coming winter weather and sharing tips on how to be prepared. Officials said being prepared and staying prepared are important. When the temperatures drop, think people, pets, plants, and pipes. Freezing temperatures brings the possibility of pipes bursting in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Officials shut down roads due to ice

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas law enforcement have begun to close down roads, bridges and flyovers due to wintry weather. You can view which roads are closed in the Central Texas area below. RELATED COVERAGE:. Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that most ALL elevated roadways are iced over. And...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Foggy, soggy start to Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas - We have a foggy and soggy start to our Saturday. The fog clears as we move toward the afternoon, but there is a tiny rain chance, mainly to the east of I-35 throughout the day. We will warm up to the mid-60s this afternoon. Sunday, we will...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Keeping Score: TopGolf Austin

You've seen their mini golf skills, but how about their TopGolf skills? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow and Adaleigh Rowe hit the driving range to see who comes out on Top in this "Keeping Score."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Winter Storm Warning extended through Thursday as ice threat increases

AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of Central Texas. The National Weather Service has extended the warning through 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, Gillespie, Bell, Milam, and Lampasas, Mason, and San Saba counties. The Winter Storm Warning now also includes Fayette County.
SAN SABA COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Winter storm watch upgraded to warning

AUSTIN, Texas - A Winter Storm Warning is set to kick in tomorrow for most of Central Texas. The warning is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 through noon Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Travis, Williamson, Blanco, Burnet, Llano, Hays, Caldwell, Lee, Bastrop, and Gillespie counties. The National Weather Service originally had a Watch set to begin at noon Monday.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at North Austin hookah lounge

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead and four others injured after a late night shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge. Austin police say around 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. Officers arrived on scene minutes...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Round Rock opens new downtown public library

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock has a new state-of-the-art downtown public library. The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with developer Hensel Phelps at the library at 200 East Liberty Avenue on Saturday Jan. 28 to celebrate the grand opening. The new library is just a block north of the old library site at East Main and Sheppard.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy