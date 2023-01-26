ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Sick Of The Boise Frenzy? Time To Buy A Beautiful Idaho Beach

Another round of cold weather makes us miss the sunshine and the heat. As much as we love the Gem State, long stretches of cold, cloudy weather make us think about getting on a plane to head somewhere warm, with sand under our feet and water all around us. Who doesn't love a vacation? The only problem is the cost. By the time you find a place to stay and pay for the food, drinks, flights, experiences, and ground transportation, your relaxing time away costs a stressful amount of money. The average vacation to Florida costs over $2,700 per couple. Hawaii costs over $3,200 for two people.
A Study Reveals Idaho Is One Of The Best States For Cheaters

We don't want to admit it but it's true - people love to cheat in their relationships. There are many theories as to why people cheat and we'll likely never figure out a concrete reason why they do. Unfortunately, it's just basic and random human behavior - behavior that isn't just plaguing the states around us, but Idaho as well.
Idaho Men & Women Confess What They Want For Valentine’s Day

Ah yes, Valentine's Day - a day where millions of people profess their love to their crush, their lover, their sidepiece, and yes, even their spouses. Every year, people try their best to create the perfect memory, give the perfect gift, or show their love in one way or another. But what do people really want for Valentine's Day?
Arctic Cold temperatures settle in tonight and Sunday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers continue tonight for the Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, southern highlands, and western WY. Stray snow showers are possible across central ID and the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy especially in the valleys between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative.
13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying

Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?

As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)

Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill

The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
