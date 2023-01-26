ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

KOCO

Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma law enforcement respond following death of Tyre Nichols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma law enforcement are responding after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The Oklahoma City Police Department posted a statement to social media, saying they "condemn the actions of the officers involved in Mr. Nichol's death, and we commend the Memphis Police Department's swift investigation and action terminating the employment of those who were involved".
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City

A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. OK woman pleads guilty to fraudulent COVID loans.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
readfrontier.org

Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers

Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
STILLWATER, OK

