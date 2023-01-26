Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
Man arrested for deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say one man has been arrested after a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma law enforcement respond following death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma law enforcement are responding after the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The Oklahoma City Police Department posted a statement to social media, saying they "condemn the actions of the officers involved in Mr. Nichol's death, and we commend the Memphis Police Department's swift investigation and action terminating the employment of those who were involved".
New rule from DOJ has law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma speaking out
A new rule from the Department of Justice is causing quite the stir here in the sooner state.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
KOCO
Oklahomans spread message, condemn officers involved in death of Tyre Nichols
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans spread their message and condemned the officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols. They stand in solidarity with communities across the country, including Memphis. "End police brutality, Justice for Tyre. What happened in Memphis is devastating news. I watched the video, and I was...
KFOR
Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City
A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. A child was injured after two people were involved in a shootout. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. Dad worries lack of teachers hurting his 4th grader. OK woman pleads guilty to fraudulent COVID loans.
Police: Family argument leads to deadly shooting in SW Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a deadly shooting.
oklahomawatch.org
Previously Withheld Video Shows Man’s Fatal Struggle With Pottawattamie County Jailers
Family members have been seeking answers about what happened to Ronald Gene Given in the Pottawatomie County jail since his 2019 death, which a medical examiner ruled a homicide. Newly released video shows county detention officers twice slamming Givens — arrested days earlier in the midst of a mental health...
readfrontier.org
Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers
Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
One injured in shooting at Oklahoma City apartment
Investigators have been busy as they investigate another shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Lawsuit claims Oklahoma City Police Department unfairly targeted Muslim American Air Force Veteran
Oklahoma's Council on American-Islamic Relations has filed a lawsuit against the Oklahoma City Police Department, claiming a American Muslim Air Force veteran is being targeted by the department.
Hundreds of gang members, associates convicted for drug trafficking network orchestrated behind bars
More than 1,000 pounds of meth, heroin, and cocaine were taken off the streets. Nearly 400 guns and $1.3 million in cash was also seized.
KFOR
Oklahoma woman claims scammed out of thousands of dollars by local construction company
A Moore woman claims she’s been scammed out of thousands of dollars by a local construction company. She told KFOR she hired someone last year to come and put new windows into her home, but the work hasn’t been done and hasn’t heard from the company in months.
Oklahoma Drug Court Seeks Funding To Serve Addiction Treatment Better, Reduce Incarceration
An Oklahoma program is saving taxpayers millions of dollars. Oklahoma’s drug treatment court cuts costs and heals people. However, its leaders say they can’t keep it going if they don’t get more support. “We’re in a very difficult time,” said District Judge Kenneth Stoner, with the Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating after man shoots friend three times outside of Buffalo Wild Wings
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call on Sunday at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant off of the south I-44 Service Road on Sunday. According to police, two friends, 24-year-old Daniel Urena and 27-year-old Leeron Sayles, were kicked out of...
okcfox.com
Norman police releases 911 call from fatal ice cream shop burglary
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 now has the 911 call after a man was killed while Norman police say he was burglarizing an ice cream shop. Norman police have not released the name of the shooter but family tells us the man killed was Bryce Homan. "I just...
OKCPD responds to fatal Memphis traffic stop video of Tyre Nichols
Oklahoma City Police department is responding to the video of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols.
KOCO
Person shot in stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in the stomach in southwest Oklahoma City, police said. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a scene near Southwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue where a person was shot in the stomach. Officials said there are no suspects at this time.
okcfox.com
Stillwater Police using drones to help catch criminals
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Drones in Stillwater are helping law enforcement catch criminals. This week in Stillwater, a DUI crash suspect ran from the scene into the woods. Authorities were able to use “Goliath” to catch him. “We were able to determine that there was a heat...
