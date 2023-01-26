Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
City Council to weigh in on Old Fort Tuesday
FORT MADISON – Fort Madison city officials will take a closer look at options for the Old Fort at a special meeting Tuesday night in Fort Madison. City officials announced just over a week ago that they would be closing the replica on the city’s riverfront as safety concerns mounted over the condition of the 38-year-old facility.
Agriculture Online
Pipeline survey law enforcement varies by Iowa county
Three Lee County residents say land surveyors for a carbon dioxide pipeline company went onto their properties without giving required notice of the surveys but that law enforcement officers have so far declined to charge the surveyors with trespassing. Navigator CO2 Ventures is one of three companies that intend to...
khqa.com
In This Together: Rushville community rallies in support officer battling cancer
RUSHVILLE, IL (KHQA) — A Rushville, Illinois, police officer is known in the town he serves as one who has always been about helping others in times of need. But after the officer received some devastating news, the script has flipped and the community is returning the favor. "He's...
khqa.com
Quincy receives additional funding for upgraded bus transfer facility
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — The city of Quincy has received more funding to help make public transportation safer for everyone. Quincy received $3.8 million from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the relocation of the transit transportation facility . After receiving funding last year as part of the Rebuild...
khqa.com
Driver rescued from car partially submerged in northeast Missouri lake
NEAR NEWARK, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the driver as Bryan Slings, 64, of Knox City, Missouri. State troopers said Slings ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, drove over the embankment and into the lake. Slings had told emergency responders...
khqa.com
Early childhood center teacher placed on leave for a report of 'physical nature'
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave on Friday. Officials say Gretchen O'Bryan was placed on leave after an issue has been reported of physical nature. The Division of Family Services has completed an investigation and determined...
khqa.com
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
KWQC
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
KBUR
BPD: three businesses cited for selling tobacco to underage customers
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has cited three businesses for selling tobacco to underage customers. On Monday, January 23rd, the Burlington Police Department conducted compliance checks on businesses licensed to sell tobacco in Burlington. Of all the businesses where compliance checks were performed, three were cited for selling tobacco...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man sentenced to 10 years for drug trafficking
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was sentenced on Wednesday on drug a drug trafficking charge. Shawn Henry Lewis, 37, of Burlington, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. He possessed over 380 grams of cocaine and 2,200 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute them. Lewis...
wlds.com
Hannibal Man Sentenced To More Than a Decade in Prison For Meth Delivery Charges
A Hannibal, Missouri man with a lengthy criminal history on both sides of the river is going to the Illinois Department of Corrections for over a decade. 30 year old Dylan S. Howell was sentenced on Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on methamphetamine delivery charges.
ottumwaradio.com
Fairfield Man Arrested After Drug Bust
A Fairfield man faces a numerous felonies after authorities discovered various drugs at his home Friday morning. Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding says the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence of 39-year-old Timothy Carey Jr. on the 300 block of East Kirkwood Avenue at 10:00 AM in Fairfield. Law enforcement recovered a large quantity of marijuana as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms.
khqa.com
Police arrest man during ongoing death investigation
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man was arrested on Thursday, after an investigation of a man who was found unresponsive laying in the roadway on Wednesday. The Hannibal Police Department says Howard J. Rickey, 41, of Hannibal, is facing charges of assault, and resisting arrest for a felony. Officials...
KCRG.com
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
khqa.com
Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
